PU LEATHER GLOBAL INDUSTRY SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND CONSUMPTION 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report focuses on PU Leather volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PU Leather market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of PU Leather in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their PU Leather manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kuraray
Toray
Teijin
Nanya
Favini
Sappi
Asahi Kansei
Ducksung
DAEWON Chemical
Filwel
Kolon
Sanfang
Wenzhou Imitation Leather
Anhui Anli
Fujian Tianshou
Shandong Jinfeng
Yantai Wanhua
Shandong Tongda
Jiaxing Hexin
Kunshan Xiefu
Huafeng Group
Wenzhou Huanghe
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Normal PU Leather
Microfiber PU Leather
Ecological function of PU Leather
Segment by Application
Automotive
Furniture
Shoes & Handbag
Other
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Industry Overview of PU Leather
1.1 Definition of PU Leather
1.2 PU Leather Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global PU Leather Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Normal PU Leather
1.2.3 Microfiber PU Leather
1.2.4 Ecological function of PU Leather
1.3 PU Leather Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global PU Leather Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Furniture
1.3.4 Shoes & Handbag
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global PU Leather Overall Market
1.4.1 Global PU Leather Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global PU Leather Production (2014-2025)
1.4.3 North America PU Leather Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 Europe PU Leather Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 China PU Leather Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.6 Japan PU Leather Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia PU Leather Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.8 India PU Leather Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
…………
8 PU Leather Major Manufacturers Analysis
8.1 Kuraray
8.1.1 Kuraray PU Leather Production Sites and Area Served
8.1.2 Kuraray Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.1.3 Kuraray PU Leather Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.2 Toray
8.2.1 Toray PU Leather Production Sites and Area Served
8.2.2 Toray Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.2.3 Toray PU Leather Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.3 Teijin
8.3.1 Teijin PU Leather Production Sites and Area Served
8.3.2 Teijin Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.3.3 Teijin PU Leather Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.4 Nanya
8.4.1 Nanya PU Leather Production Sites and Area Served
8.4.2 Nanya Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.4.3 Nanya PU Leather Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.5 Favini
8.5.1 Favini PU Leather Production Sites and Area Served
8.5.2 Favini Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.5.3 Favini PU Leather Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.6 Sappi
8.6.1 Sappi PU Leather Production Sites and Area Served
8.6.2 Sappi Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.6.3 Sappi PU Leather Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
……..CONTINUED
