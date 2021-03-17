Quillaia extract Market Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2027

Quillaia extract, a native of China and South American countries, is obtained from the stems and branches of the Quillaja Saponaria Molina. It is obtained by the extraction of the inner bark or wood of pruned stems. Quillaia extract is rich in sapogenins and saponins. Saponins are extracted either by solvent based or by water-based processes. Quillaia extract is the natural foaming and emulsifying agent used in food and beverage industries. The quillaia extract is applied in various forms such as powdered and liquid form depending upon its use in the industrial processes.

Global Quillaia extract: Market Dynamics

The Quillaia extract market is driven by the food and beverage industry. The increase in the consumption of natural ingredients owing to its health benefits over the synthetic market attracts the attention of manufacturers towards the quillaia extract. Moreover, other factors such as the increase in the percentage of obese people, changing food preferences, growing concerns about the health benefits of the natural ingredients favors the market growth. The use of quillaia extract as a foaming and emulsifying agent in the food and beverage industry is the key trend in the market triggering the quillaia extract market. Thus owing to all its natural base and health benefits supported with it’s the wide industrial application facilitate the quillaia extract to have a significant demand during the forecast period.

However, the direct consumption of quillaia extract is not considered for the human use as it contains tannins in high amount. Quillaja saponin is toxic in nature. The ingestion of the quillaia bark may cause liver damage, diarrhea, and respiratory failure and can also lead to coma. The quillaia extract consumption should be avoided in pregnancy. Though the dosage intake is not specified yet, it is used as per the government authorization of the industrial process. All the above factors directly affect the quillaia extract market and can stagnant the growth.

Global Quillaia extract: Segmentation

Quillaia extract is segmented based on its type in following categories

Type I( Unpurified extracts)

Type II

High Purified Quillaia extract

Quillaia extract is segmented based on its physical forms in following categories

Powder

Liquid

Quillaia extract is segmented based on its applications in following categories

Foaming agent

Emulsifying agent

Flavoring agent

Quillaia extract is segmented based on its Industrial use in following categories

Food and Beverage Soft drinks Cider Cream soda Dairy products Puddings Confectionaries

Cosmetics Baby care products Oral care Anti-dandruff products Natural and organic cosmetics

Agriculture Animal feed



Global Quillaia extract: Segment Overview

Based on the type, quillaia extract is segmented into Type I which is considered to be the unpurified extract. It contains around 20-26% saponins concentration. Type II quillaia extract is lighter and more processed than the type I as it is subjected to the filtration to remove tannins, polyphenols that can affect the color of the food. It contains around 75- 90% saponins. Highly purified quillaia extract is a purified and filtered followed by separation to remove polyphenols. It is used in animal vaccines. Owing to the properties of surfactant and skin friendly product used in cosmetic and detergents. Based on the physical forms, quillaia extract is segmented into two type namely powdered form which is used in food processing and as a liquid which is preferred in the beverage industry.

Based on the industrial use, the quillaia extract market is segmented into food and beverage industry in which the quillaia extract is used in puddings, soft drinks, dairy products, and confectionaries. In cosmetics, the quillaia extract is used in the baby care and personal care products. It is also used in the anti-dandruff products. The quillaia extract is also used in animal feed and agriculture. By applications, quillaia extract market is segmented into foaming agents used in food industry, as an emulsifying agent consumed in the beverage industry and as a flavoring agent.

Global Quillaia extract: Regional Overview

The quillaia extract is native to China and other South American countries such as Chile and Peru but marked its presence in the regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle-East and Africa. Moreover, Europe followed by the North America and Asia Pacific dominates the market by contributing the significant share regarding revenue. Europe is expected to grow at significant CAGR due to a strategic alliance between the players, increasing number of food and beverage industries, and favorable governmental policies. The quillaia extract market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period owing to increasing use of natural ingredients over the synthetic one, health benefits and rapid industrial development specifically in food and beverage industries. Considering all these factors, the demand growth of the quillaia extract market is anticipated to have the positive outlook during the forecast period.

Global Quillaia extract: Market Players

