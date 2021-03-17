“Retailing in Brazil, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Brazil retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Brazil retail industry.

Brazilian retail sales stood at R$1,561.6 billion in 2017 and are projected to grow at 5.4% CAGR during 2017-2022. A growing economy, rising household consumption, and increasing wages are estimated to fuel the retail sales growth in the country.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories),

– The report also details major retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories, which include Clothing, Footwear, Books, News and Stationery, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Health and Beauty, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, Sports and Leisure Equipment, Jewelry, Watches and Accessories, and Luggage and Leather Goods

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics across various channels.

Scope

– South Korea retail sector is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2017 and 2022

– Improving domestic consumption to boost retail spending

– Retail sector to grow in line with the growing economy

– Health & beauty sector to register the fastest growth, buoyed by cosmetics sales

– Food & grocery is the largest sector, while health & beauty will see the highest growth

– Increasing demand for cosmetics to drive health & beauty sales

– Duty free channel to register the fastest growth with increasing tourism

– Hypermarkets, supermarkets and hard discounters dominate the retail industry.

Reasons to buy

– Gain comprehensive knowledge on 26 product categories in Brazilian retail market and develop a competitive advantage around consumer behaviour trends from the start of your supply chain

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, and key consumer and technology trends influencing the retail market

– Investigate current and forecast behaviour trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behaviour

– Understand the fastest-growing categories in the market with insights on the performance of individual product categories, across key channels from 2012, with forecasts until 2022

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Brazilian retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Companies Mentioned:

Renner

C&A

Riachuelo

Pernambucanas

Havan

Marisa

Zara

Hering

Netshoes

Leader

Carrefour

Extra

Pão de Açúcar

Americanas,Todo dia

Cencosud

Assai

DIA

Sam’s club

Bompreco

Magazine Luiza

Casas Bahia

Lojas Cem

Super Muffato

B2W All Brands

Pontofrio

Ricardo Eletro

Fast Shop

Carrefour

Colombo

Drogasil

Droga Raia

Pague Menos

Drogaria São Paulo

Botica All Brands

Natura

Avon

Carrefour

Drogarias Pacheco

Panvel

Leroy Merlin

Americanas

Carrefour

Casas Bahia

Telhanorte

Pernambucanas

Etna

Gazin

C&C

Tupperware

