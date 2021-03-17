Scanning and Migration Software Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2028

Global Scanning and Migration Software Market: Introduction

Every organization receives or generates documents and it becomes very difficult to manage all those documents or paper works. Moreover, these documents take up a lot of space filling up the cabinets and lot of money is spent on the paper. So scanning these documents not only helps to recover space in the office but also makes it easy to find any particular document. However, accomplishing this task is not as easy as it sounds and it requires a document scanning and a knowledgeable person who understands all the technical elements to turn the process into a reality.

Data migration is the process of transferring data among the computer systems, data formats or data storage systems. Usually, it is done programmatically to reduce the tedious job of human resources and to receive an automatic migration. Data migration is required in an organization due to number of reasons such as new business process introduction, company mergers and acquisitions, operational needs and major upgrades of a database. The implementation of master data management may also require data migration. This process is also carried out due to reasons such as application migration, data center relocation, maintenance and upgrades and replacing server or storage equipment.

Global Scanning and Migration Software Market: Dynamics

Increasing data volumes can be attributed to the adoption of Internet of Things and this results in adoption of the scanning and migration software. Hence, it is the key factor driving the growth of the scanning and migration software market. Further, the need to preserve the legacy data and evolving regulatory landscape are some more factors fueling the growth of the scanning and migration software market. Also there is a growth in inclination towards the growing need for disaster recovery for business continuity and cloud deployment, which are anticipated to create opportunities for the scanning and migration software market.

However, different factors such as address verification issues and data quality are responsible for hindering the growth of the scanning and migration software market. Moreover, challenges like risk of data loss and complexities related to network and platform are some more factors restraining the growth of the scanning and migration software market.

Global Scanning and Migration Software Market: Segmentation

The global scanning and migration software market can be segmented on the basis of component, deployment, function, end-user and region.

Scanning and Migration Software Market, by Component

Software

Services Managed services Professional services



Scanning and Migration Software Market, by Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Scanning and Migration Software Market, by Function

Finance

Marketing

Sales

Legal

Operations

Human resource

Scanning and Migration Software Market, by End-User

BFSI

Retail and consumer goods

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Others

Global Scanning and Migration Software Market: Competition Landscape

Key Developments

In May 2017, Talend Inc., a cloud and big data integration solutions provider partnered with Snowflake Computing Inc., developer of cloud based data warehousing software solutions to drive the cloud data migration. With the collaboration, these companies have announced the availability of a native high performance Snowflake connector for Talend integration platform, which will help the other companies to move its legacy on-premise data to a cloud data warehouse.

Key Vendors

The key vendors in scanning and migration software market are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Talend SA, SAP SE, Informatica Corporation, SAS Institute, Attunity Ltd, Information Builders Inc., Scribe Software Corporation, and Syncsort Incorporated.

