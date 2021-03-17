Significant Profits at 9.8% CAGR Estimated to be Generated by Workstation Market by 2026

According to a recent market report published by Future Market Insights titled “Workstation Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026,” the global workstation market was valued at US$ 32,256.5 Mn in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% from 2016 to 2026.

Workstations are increasingly being used in various applications, such as Digital Content Creation, Economic/Finance, Engineering, Scientific, Software Engineering and Other Commercial applications. Increase in the usage of workstations for Digital Content Creation due to an increase in demand for 3D animation software from media & entertainment and construction sectors is being witnessed. Moreover, rise in the usage of workstations for scientific research applications for research study of complex data is gaining traction.

Globally, the Windows workstation segment’s value share contribution to the overall market revenue is significantly higher than the contribution of the Linux and Unix workstation segments. This can be attributed to strong demand for Windows workstation for digital content creation, virtual reality content creation, oil and gas exploration and software engineering industries. The Windows workstation segment is expected to gain 150 BPS by 2026 as compared to that by 2016 end and account for 92.2% value share by 2026.

As per the analysis of all seven regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA, the Windows segment is projected to account for significantly high revenue share contribution to the global workstation market over the forecast period.

However, the cost of licensing & royalties for patents for workstations is considerably high, which results in longer replacement cycles of workstations in the professional market. SMEs, which are in their developing phase, go for second- hand workstations instead of buying a new model. This is a major factor hindering the overall growth of the workstations market.

The global workstation market is categorized on the basis of product, operating system, application and region. On the basis of product, the workstation market is segmented into tower workstations, mobile workstations, rack workstations, blade workstations and all-in-one workstations. The revenue contribution of workstations from the mobile workstation segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of operating system, the workstation market is segmented into Windows, Linux and Unix. The revenue contribution of the Windows workstation segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global workstation market is segmented into digital content creation, Economic/Finance, Engineering, Scientific, Software Engineering and Other Commercial application. The revenue contribution to the workstation market by the digital content creation segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

This workstation market report also covers trends that drive each segment and offers analysis & insights regarding the potential of the workstation market in regions, such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Among these regions, the MEA workstation market is projected to exhibit relatively high growth in the global workstation market while growing with a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period. Revenue from the workstation market in North America is estimated to have accounted for over 40.4% of the global workstation market revenue in 2016. Workstation manufacturers and technology providers can focus on expanding their business across several countries in MEA region.

Some of the key players in the workstation market included in this study are HP Inc., Dell Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, FUJITSU and NEC Corporation. These key players are constantly focusing on product innovation, geographical expansion and partnerships to sustain their market presence and increase revenue generation by developing various types of workstations and delivering outstanding offerings for several applications.

