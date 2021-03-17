Smart Commercial Drones Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- DJI, Parrot, 3D Robotics, AscTec, XAIRCRAFT, Zero Tech and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Smart Commercial Drones Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Smart Commercial Drones Market
A smart commercial drone has a computer inside. They are easy to fly, maneuverable remotely, and contain sensor logic. Soon all smart drones will have computer driven collision avoidance technology making the flying more reliable. Remote operation occurs in the context of a workflow and sensors. Cameras are improving dramatically to permit management of video and picture taking that is realistic and detailed. Smart commercial drones are used for commercial application such as agriculture, government and entertainment.
DJI, Parrot SA, and 3D Robotics captured the top three revenue share spots in the Smart Commercial Drones market in 2015. DJI dominated with 57.18 percent revenue share, followed by Parrot SA with 8.11 percent revenue share and 3D Robotics with 5.00 percent revenue share.
Top Key Players Include
DJI
Parrot
3D Robotics
AscTec
XAIRCRAFT
Zero Tech
AeroVironment
Yamaha
Draganflyer
Policy is an important factor influencing Smart Commercial Drones market. The policy development catalyzes the development of Smart Commercial Drones market.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type covers
Fixed Wing Smart Commercial Drones
Helicopter Smart Commercial Drones
Rotary Blade Smart Commercial Drones
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems. In 2018, the global Smart Commercial Drones market size was 1410 million US$ and it is expected to reach 179600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 83.3% during 2019-2025.
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Delivery Drones
Agriculture Monitoring
Oil and Gas
Law Enforcement
Disaster Management
Entertainment, Media, and Mapping
Networking for Remote Areas
Environmental Drones
Real Estate &Construction
