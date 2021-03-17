Smart Irrigation System Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Consumption, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2023
Global Smart Irrigation System Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Smart Irrigation System in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Smart Irrigation System market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Rain Bird Corporation
The Toro Company
Hunter Industries
Netafim
Hydropoint Data Systems
Baseline
Calsense
Galcon
Rachio
Weathermatic
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Weather-Based Controllers
Sensor-Based Controllers
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Smart Irrigation System for each application, including
Greenhouse
Turf and Landscape
Golf Courses
Others
1 Report Overview
1.1 Definition and Specification
1.2 Report Overview
1.2.1 Manufacturers Overview
1.2.2 Regions Overview
1.2.3 Type Overview
1.2.4 Application Overview
1.3 Industrial Chain
1.3.1 Smart Irrigation System Overall Industrial Chain
1.3.2 Upstream
1.3.3 Downstream
1.4 Industry Situation
1.4.1 Industrial Policy
1.4.2 Product Preference
1.4.3 Economic/Political Environment
1.5 SWOT Analysis
5 Market Performance for Manufacturers
5.1 Global Smart Irrigation System Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018
5.2 Global Smart Irrigation System Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018
5.3 Global Smart Irrigation System Price (USD/Unit) of Manufacturers 2013-2018
5.4 Global Smart Irrigation System Gross Margin of Manufacturers 2013-2018
5.5 Market Concentration
12 Market Forecast 2019-2024
12.1 Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), Market Share and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.1.1 Global Smart Irrigation System Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Regions 2019-2024
12.1.2 Global Smart Irrigation System Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.1.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Irrigation System Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.1.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Irrigation System Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.1.5 Europe Smart Irrigation System Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.1.6 South America Smart Irrigation System Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.1.7 Middle East and Africa Smart Irrigation System Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.2 Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) by Types 2019-2024
12.2.1 Overall Market Performance
12.2.2 Weather-Based Controllers Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.2.3 Sensor-Based Controllers Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.2.4 Others Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.3 Sales by Application 2019-2024
12.3.1 Overall Market Performance
12.3.2 Greenhouse Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.3.3 Turf and Landscape Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.3.4 Golf Courses Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.3.5 Others Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.4 Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Profit
12.4.1 Global Smart Irrigation System Price (USD/Unit) Trend 2019-2024
12.4.2 Global Smart Irrigation System Gross Profit Trend 2019-2024
Continued…………………….
