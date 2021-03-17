Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market likely to emerge over a period of 2018 – 2027

Sodium tripolyphosphate is a white coloured inorganic compound with easy water solubility. It is also called as pentasodium salt or pentasodium triphosphate, is one of the important ingredient in manufacture of detergents. Sodium tripolyphosphate is widely used in food preservation, as it is alkaline in nature which increases the pH of the seafood or meats. Other than food preserver, it also acts as emulsifier, stabiliser, buffer, dispersant and sequestrant in food processing. Sodium tripolyphosphate is used, in soap and detergent industries, ceramic & clay products manufacturing units, water treatment plants, and paper & pulp industry. The sodium tripolyphosphate is produced in technical grades namely hydrate and anhydrous where the major difference is the amount of phosphorous pentoxide. The global sodium tripolyphosphate manufacturers are experiencing high demand, since this ingredient finds usage many end-use industry. Also, growing demand for products with sodium tripolyphosphate challenges the end user industry to align their inventory in order to meet the consumer demand, especially in times of shortage of raw material supply.

Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The healthy growth of the end use industries, is one of the key driving factors for the global sodium tripolyphosphate market. Being a raw material for end use industry, the expansion of these industry extents the demand for sodium tripolyphosphate. For instance, the poultry farms need their meats to look fresh with good texture and also require a chemical to slow down the spoilage. Furthermore, the increase in the per capita consumption of poultry products by consumers, drives the global sodium tripolyphosphate market. The growing opportunity in the home and personal care industry aids in driving the global sodium tripolyphosphate market. For instance, the increasing use personal care products such as soaps, detergents etc. with companies introducing diverse product portfolio are evident. The sodium tripolyphosphate is a key ingredient in these products and hence, growing demand also fuels the global tripolyphosphate market.

However, the cheap alternative to sodium tripolyphosphate intensifies the market competition and to some extent blocks the growth of global sodium tripolyphosphate market. For instance, polysaccharides are the cheap alternative to sodium tripolyphosphate for poultry products.

Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of grade, sodium tripolyphosphate market can be segmented as follows:-

Anhydrous sodium tripolyphosphate

Hydrate sodium tripolyphosphate

On the basis of application, sodium tripolyphosphate market can be segmented as follows:-

Cleaning Agent

Water treatment

Food preservative

Tanning agent

Drug delivery application

Others

On the basis of end use, sodium tripolyphosphate market can be segmented as follows:-

Food

Industrial

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market: Region wise Outlook

The global sodium tripolyphosphate market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ holds major share in the global sodium tripolyphosphate market owing factors such as, the expansion of end-use industries, rise in the consumer spending and strong growth of poultry farms. The sodium tripolyphosphate market in North America and Western Europe is also expected to grow at moderate CAGR during the forecast period wherein growth of home & personal care industry boosts the global sodium tripolyphosphate market. In Japan, the presence of an established player such as Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. strengthens the growth of sodium tripolyphosphate market.

Global Sodium Tripolyphosphat Market: Key Players

