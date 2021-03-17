Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market will Increase at 8.2% CAGR during 2017 – 2023

Market Highlights

Soft Tissues Sarcoma is the rare and diverse group of cancers that develop from tissues such as blood vessels, muscles, fats, nerves, and deep skin tissues etc. There are around 50 different types of soft tissue sarcoma that are identified, the common types of soft tissue sarcoma include liposarcomas, leiomyosarcomas, and others. The soft tissue sarcoma can be treated by the combined chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery to remove the tumor. If surgical procedure is not required, chemotherapy can be used alone.

Some of the major driving factors includes increasing research and development on biological and targeted drug therapies for the cancer treatment along with the expiration of patents. The increasing healthcare expenditure for quality patient care and various advanced treatments also boost the growth of the global soft tissue sarcoma treatment market. In addition, increasing focus on personalized medicine along with huge investments for anti-cancer treatment research is likely to unveil new paths for soft tissue sarcoma treatment market in the near future.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5304

Regional Analysis

Global soft tissue sarcoma consists of regions namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Americas is expected to lead the global market due to high incidence of cancer and soft tissue sarcoma. According to the American Cancer Society, more than 11,400 new cases of soft tissue sarcoma were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2014. While, Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share in the global market. Market in Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth owing to increasing case of cancer and growing awareness regarding advanced cancer treatments. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure related to cancer and associated disease is expected to boost the market growth in near future.

Segmentation

The soft tissue sarcoma is segmented on the basis of treatment, disease type, distribution channel, and end-users.

On the basis of the treatment type, the soft tissue sarcoma treatment market is segmented into targeted therapy, chemotherapy, anti-angiogenesis drugs, radiation therapy. Furthermore, the radiation therapy is subcategorized into internal radiation therapy and external radiation therapy. On the basis of the disease type, soft tissue sarcoma treatment market is segmented into local sarcoma, regional sarcoma, and metastatic sarcoma. On the basis of the distribution channel, soft tissue sarcoma treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and other. On the basis of the end user, the global soft tissue sarcoma treatment market has been segmented into hospitals, oncology centers, and long term care centers.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the global soft tissue sarcoma market are GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Genentech) (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), and Celgene Corporation (U.S.) and others.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/soft-tissue-sarcoma-market-5304 .

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]