‘Strategic Market Intelligence: Life Insurance in Canada – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022’ report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Canadian life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Canadian life insurance with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, claims paid, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and net earned premium during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Canadian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Canadian life insurance segment.

Key Highlights

– Key insights and dynamics of the Canadian life insurance industry.

– Comparison of Canadian life insurance segment with regional counterparts, along with premium and claim trends.

– A comprehensive overview of the Canadian economy, government initiatives, FDI, country risk, and investment opportunities.

– Canadian insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– Canadian life insurance industry’s market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business with market shares.

– Distribution channels deployed by the Canadian life insurers.

– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors’ profiles.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Canada.

– It provides historical values for the Canadian life insurance segment for the report’s 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Canadian life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2022.

– It provides a comparison of the Canadian life insurance segment with its regional counterparts

– It analyzes the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Canada.

– It profiles the top life insurance companies in Canada and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Canadian life insurance segment, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Canadian life insurance segment.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Canadian insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Key Companies Mentioned:

The Great-West Life Assurance Company

Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

Munich Reinsurance Company

RBC Life Insurance Company

BMO Life Insurance Company

RGA Life Reinsurance Company of Canada

Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd

Ivari Insurance Company

The Empire Life Insurance Company

