Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Shares, Trends, Outlook, Application, Future Scope & Market Statistics by 2025

Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of % during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

BOP is a high pressure mechanical safety valve system at the top of a well head, which prevents uncontrolled fluid flow in the well bore. This device is essential in the oil and gas industry as it monitors and controls pressure while drilling and is the last line of defense to prevent any subsea leakages or surface explosions. A BOP stack consists of two types of BOPs, annular BOP and ram BOP. An annular BOP is placed at the very top of the stack and then two, three, or four ram BOPs are placed below the annular BOP. BOP stack contains the wellbore fluids either in the annular space amid casing and tubing or in an exposed hole during drilling, completion, and testing operations.

Rising subsea drilling activities and the necessity for effective oil and gas production propel the demand for blowout preventers systems. Growing demand for hydrocarbons accelerates the drilling activities, which in turn leads to the increasing demand for blowout preventers and drilling equipment. In order to optimize the extra expenditures and costs, efficient production of oil and gas is utmost important at the onshore and offshore fields. Growing number of safety regulations and attention towards the efficiency of the end-products play a vital role in the growth of the blowout preventers. The aforementioned reasons are expected to boost the demand for blowout preventers and thus in turn pushing the growth of the global blowout preventers market.

This research report categorizes the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Cameron

Rongsheng Machinery Manufacture

Proserv

Tenaris

Uztel

Market size by Product – Annular Blowout Preventer Ram Blowout Preventer

Market size by End User/Applications – Oil Industry Gas Industry

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

