Success Case Study: Goop-Positioning Wellness as a Status Symbol By Goop, Saks Fifth Avenue, Cadillac, Prada, Google

“Success Case Study: Goop”, is part of GlobalData’s Successes and Failures research. It focuses on the US lifestyle brand Goop, which has found success by sitting at the junction of health and indulgence, thus premiumizing the notion of wellness. The case study delivers crucial “what?”, “why?”, and “so what?” analysis to impart valuable lessons that can increase the prospects of a successful product launch.

The concepts of health and indulgence are often at odds from a marketing perspective. Health is typically perceived as pragmatic, results-oriented, and physical, while indulgence is more associated with pleasure-seeking, experiences, and emotions. However, the notion of aspirational wellbeing is building momentum as consumers gravitate towards the idea that self-care can and should feel indulgent.

Scope:

– Goop explores the issue of wellness from multiple perspectives, from beauty and food, to work and relationships. Such an approach recognizes the evolution of the concept of health, and the reality that consumers seek wellbeing from almost every aspect of their lives.

— Goop’s shift from curator to retailer and eventually to manufacturer has allowed the company to deliver precisely the types of product that appeal to its loyal fan base. This is particularly so as consumers become more pre-emptive in their approaches to wellbeing.

— Goop’s endorsement of exorbitantly priced products has served to reinforce the brand as a source of aspirational wellness, drawing in health-oriented consumers who increasingly believe that they should not have to put a price on their wellbeing.

Key Players:

· Goop

· Saks Fifth Avenue

· Cadillac

· Prada

· Google

