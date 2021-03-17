Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Global Industry 2018 Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On -“Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Market 2018

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market based on its application in various sectors such as automotive, furniture, sports and leisure, energy, construction, and others. The report also provides an analysis of the market’s growth prospects across different geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

According to Analyst’s market research analysis, the increase in the number of wind mill installations will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the global thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market during the forecast period. One of the cost-effective source of renewable energy that can be used for the electricity generation is the wind energy. North America and Western Europe have highly contributed to the total number of wind tower installations globally. Wind energy is likely to cater to more than 18% of the global electric power by 2025 and countries such as the US is targeting at using renewable energy resources to meet the increased energy demand. The growth in the wind energy installations will drive the demand for TPU films.

Our market research analysts predict that this market will grow at a CAGR of more than 6% by 2022.

The rising usage of thermoplastics in the aerospace industry is one of the key trends that will contribute to the market’s growth in the forthcoming years. The usage of lightweight materials such as thermoplastics in the aerospace industry will improve the fuel efficiency and lower the emissions levels. Also, factors such as the rising awareness about climate change, growing concerns regarding the environmental issues, and increasing fuel costs have raised the demand for lightweight aircrafts.

Companies covered

Characterized by the presence of several players, the TPU films market appears to be highly fragmented. This industry research report offers information about the competitive environment among polyurethane film manufacturers and also presents an analysis of the companies and their products. Additionally, our report also offers information about the key areas the players are currently focusing on and the strategies they follow to sustain the competition in this global market.

This research report provides an analysis of the various companies in this market including –

• 3M

• AVERY DENNISON

• BASF

• Covestro

• Huntsman International

• PAR Group

Segmentation by application and analysis of the TPU films market

• Automotive

• Furniture

• Sports and leisure

• Energy

• Construction

The automotive application segment accounted for the major shares of the TPU films market during 2017. The increasing use of TPU films in passenger cars and commercial vehicles will drive the market’s growth prospects in this sector during the forecast period.

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the TPU films market

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The high utilization of TPU films in different end-user industries will drive the growth of the TPU films in this region.

Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the global thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market?

