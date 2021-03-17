UAV Ground Control Station Market 2019 | Market Effect Factors Analysis by 2025

Global UAV Ground Control Station Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide UAV Ground Control Station Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The global UAV Ground Control Station market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of % during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the UAV Ground Control Station market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

UAV ground control station is a center or a system that allows human operators to control the functioning of drones. A ground control station (GCS) is a command and control center to operate, communicate, or monitor a remotely controlled device. It integrates a combination of hardware and software, includes a human-machine interface, computer, telemetry, electro-optical sensors, acoustic sensors, and controllers to relay information and commands using wireless technologies, like radio frequency.

The demand for lightweight and portable ground control system (GCS) is one of the primary growth factors for this market. The frontline soldiers require lightweight, portable GCSs that can be easily handled and operated during gunfire and other on-field threats during field operations. To enable the aerospace and defense companies integrate their own platforms to the unit, the vendors are offering GCS that are compatible with original equipment manufacturers. These inventive features give the latest GSCs tactical advantage over the fixed GSCs.

One trend in the market is emergence of automated UAV GCS. Though the potential capabilities of UAVs are increasing rapidly, the human-in-the-loop operations tend to limit their effectiveness on the field. Human operators require adequate qualification and training on how to fly UAVs, set up autonomous flight, and inspect and maintain UAV systems.

This research report categorizes the global UAV Ground Control Station market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global UAV Ground Control Station market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

BAE Systems

Boeing

General Atomics

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Thales

Market size by Product – Defense UAV GCS Commercial UAV GCS

Market size by End User/Applications – Operation Communication Monitor

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global UAV Ground Control Station capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key UAV Ground Control Station manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 UAV Ground Control Station Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global UAV Ground Control Station Production

2.2 UAV Ground Control Station Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 UAV Ground Control Station Production by Manufacturers

3.2 UAV Ground Control Station Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 UAV Ground Control Station Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 UAV Ground Control Station Production by Regions

4.1 Global UAV Ground Control Station Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global UAV Ground Control Station Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global UAV Ground Control Station Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 UAV Ground Control Station Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global UAV Ground Control Station Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global UAV Ground Control Station Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global UAV Ground Control Station Revenue by Type

6.3 UAV Ground Control Station Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global UAV Ground Control Station Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of UAV Ground Control Station

8.1.4 UAV Ground Control Station Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 UAV Ground Control Station Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 UAV Ground Control Station Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 UAV Ground Control Station Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 UAV Ground Control Station Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of UAV Ground Control Station Upstream Market

11.2 UAV Ground Control Station Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 UAV Ground Control Station Distributors

11.5 UAV Ground Control Station Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of UAV Ground Control Station are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

