UV Absorbers Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

UV Absorbers Market: Introduction

Exposure of polyurethanes to ultraviolet (UV) light from artificial or natural sources may lead to degradation resulting in discoloration and loss of physical properties. UV absorbers provide protection to polyurethanes against photo degradation by competing with the polymer for absorption of ultraviolet light. Manufacturers are providing UV absorbers with excellent stabilizing effect and good compatibility with the production process features to stabilize polycarbonates. Furthermore, UV absorbers having minimal volatility and maximal thermal stability to stabilize high extrusion temperature polymers are expected to gain traction in the market over the forecast period. Optical brighteners are the special type of UV absorbers that convert UV light into the visible spectra through fluorescent mechanism to brighten sealants, adhesives, and fibers. Moreover, ability to absorb light in the UV region (290–400 nm), sharp cut-off to visible light (>400nm), photostability, and dissipating the photoexitation in a harmless way are some of the major requirements of UV absorbers to work efficiently. The red shifted benzotriazole class UV absorbers protects the light-sensitive plastic matrix from destructive near-visible light and UV, which helps in the stabilization of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP) embedded in an epoxy matrix. Combination of hindered amine stabilizers, antioxidants, and UV absorbers is used to meet stringent performance requirements such as long-term thermal or enhanced light stability by automotive parts.

UV Absorbers Market: Dynamics

Strong demand for UV absorbers in agricultural films and plastic industries for coatings and adhesives applications is expected to drive the growth of the global UV absorbers market during the forecast period. Furthermore, relatively lower volatility and high thermal stability making it useful for high temperature processing applications are other factors that are estimated to fuel the growth and demand for the UV absorbers market during the forecast period. Moreover, factors such as safety, quality, attractiveness, and sustainable production owing to easy molded containers and cost savings in packaging through UV protection by eliminating the need for protection in the packaging material formula are further expected to drive the growth of global UV absorbers market during the forecast period.

UV absorbers cause photo-oxidative degradation, which may result in production of radicals, reduced molecular weight, breaking of the polymer chains, causing degradation and deterioration of mechanical properties of materials after an unpredictable time. These related factors are estimated to hamper the growth of the global UV absorbers market during the forecast period. Discoloration of dyes and pigments, sun burnt skin, weathering, yellowing of plastics, skin problems, and other UV light-related problems are further estimated to hinder the growth of the global UV absorbers market during the forecast period.

UV Absorbers Market: Segmentation

The global UV absorbers market can be segmented based on type and application.

By type, the global UV absorbers market is segmented into:

Benzotriazole

Benzophenone

Triazine

By application, the global UV absorbers market is segmented into:

Adhesives

Coatings

Plastics

Personal Care

UV Absorbers Market: Regional Outlook

North America is estimated to dominate the global UV absorbers market during the forecast period owing to significant use of UV absorbers protection majorly benzotriazole in plastic and adhesives application. Europe is expected to witness relatively steady growth in the global UV absorbers market during the forecast period due to substantial use in personal care products and coatings. Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to strong demand for benzophenone and benzotriazole in adhesives and plastics applications for the automotive industry and rising awareness regarding UV absorbers benefits. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period owing to UV rays awareness and industrial demand for high-quality and protective products for end-users.

UV Absorbers Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key market participants in the global UV absorbers market are:

BASF SE

Ciba Specialty Chemicals Inc.

SABO S.p.A.

Mayzo, Inc.

Colortek (India) Ltd.

Milliken Chemical

Lycus Ltd., LLC

Chitec Technology Co., Ltd.

Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd

SONGWON

