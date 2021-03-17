Walform Machine Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for

Walform Machines are used to produce high quality hydraulic tube connections by reshaping the tubes. Most of the Walform machines are portable and produce ISO standardized fittings, which enable flow of highly pressurized fluid to form a hydraulic line. Often this is accomplished by manual procedures, but due to risk involved with any error in quality and time consuming process, the Walform machines came into existence, which significantly overcome these challenges. The tubes get reshaped by simply inserting the tube into the configured Walform machine, which in-turn creates a profile ring in the tube itself, further a seal Viton helps in achieving leakage blocking and enables connection of tubes by simply tightening the nut. Further the machines helps significantly in saving costs related to manpower and time and enable businesses to handle larger volumes instead of being restricted by the use of the conventional method. Further being a machined process consistency is the prime trait and human errors are reduced, thus saving significantly on discard products. Further, as only one labor is required to operate the machine in general scenario, it ads significantly on labor costs.

The global Walform machine market is expected to expand with a decent CAGR over the forecast period.

Walform MachineMarket: Drivers & Restraints

The prime factor driving the demand for Walform Machine is the reviving oil and gas industry, the need for transportation of highly pressurized fluids such as Natural gas over long distances. As the global need for energy rises demand for oil and gas is bound to increase, thus fuelling more demand for Walform machines from the oil and gas industry. Furthermore, as marine activities continue to increase with globalization need for pipe fitting and jointing continues to increase. Thus, to ensure efficiency to this process demand for Walform machines is anticipated to significantly increase. As a large share of agriculture industry increasingly adopt modern farming techniques, need for pipelines shall definitely increase, thus fuelling the need for Walform machines from agricultural pipeline manufacturers. Manufacturing and Chemical industry often require the need for high pressure fluid for their operations, hence the need for effectively fitted pipes is the key safety and operational factor in these companies. This has led to increasing demand for Walform machines from these industries. Further, several cost and time benefits associated with usage of Walform machines has extremely encouraged companies to adopt Walform machines over manual labor.

As economies across the globe are reviving the demand for Walform machines is expected to see continuous growth over the forecast period.

Walform MachineMarket: Market Segmentation

The Walform Machine Market is segmented into two segments based on type, pressure range and end use industry:

Based on operational mode, the Walform Machine market is segmented into:

Manual

Automatic

Dual

Based on pressure range, the Walform Machine market is segmented into:

<250 bar

250-800 bar

>800 bar

Based on end use industry, the Walform Machine market is segmented into:

Marine

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Alternative energy

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Walform Machine Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Walform Machine market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected be the global leader in terms of demand for Walform machines, primarily because of technologically advanced marine and oil and gas sector of the region. Western Europe and Asia Pacific Exc. Japan, are the next most prominent regions considering the existing demand for Walform machines. Germany and Ireland are the homes for some of the most prominent Walform machine manufacturers, thus rapid innovation and R&D in these machines is the edge these countries have, and enables high demand from replacement of existing legacy systems. The Asia Pacific Exc. Japan (APEJ) Walform machines market is highly characterized by renting solution, but as local players enter the market to manufacture economical Walform machines, demand for new Walform machines is expected to increase significantly. China and India on the backdrop of rapid industrialization, rising oil and gas industry, and increasing technological capabilities are expected to drive the regions market. The Latin America and Easter Europe regions are also expected to generate increasing demand for Walform machines, followed by Middle East and African region. The Oil and Gas industry of these regions are expected to support the growth in these regions Walform machine market. Japan is already a matured market considering the demand for Walform machine, however, with reviving chemical industry of the region, the demand for Walform machines is expected to expand gradually over the forecast period.

Walform Machine Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in Global Walform Machine market are:-

Butz Flow Power Technology Co. Ltd.

Eaton

Chuan Kok Hardware & Machinery Pte Ltd.

Hydroproduct s.r.o.

Armada Marine Hydraulics

GS-Hydro

First Hydraulic & Industrial Pte Ltd.

