Walnut Milk Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2027 | Future Market Insights

A walnut is technically a seed of a drupaceous fruit, hence it is not a botanical nut. Walnut comes from a tree which belongs to family jugladaceae. The walnut is a rich source of protein and as well as essential fatty acids. Commercially walnut milk are available in various flavors but neutral flavor is much loved by the consumers. Walnut milk can be prepared at home very easily, only need to combine few walnuts along with water into a mixer, then one can add flavors according to his preference. It is suggested to soak walnut before blending as it makes easier to blend the walnut and improve digestion. Walnut milk is a delicious alternative to traditional dairy which contains lactose, which may cause allergy to the lactose intolerant people.

Market Segmentation:

Walnut milk marketis segment on the basis of flavor, distribution channel and region. On the basis of flavor the market is segmented into chocolate, vanilla, unsweetened, original and others. Among all these segment original flavor is expected to grow enormously in the coming future as this flavor is loved by the consumers. The flavor which is second most popular among the consumers is the vanilla flavor.

The demand for walnut milk is more as it is lactose free and does not cause any allergy, it is also in demand because of the health benefits it offers. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and online stores. Supermarkets/hypermarkets stores is expected to hold a relatively higher share in the walnut milk market. Walnut milk is also a rich source of serotonin, which is necessary for the proper development of the enteric nervous system (ENS). On the basis of region the walnut milk market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Japan.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of walnut milk is divided into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Japan. Among these segment North America is expected to have the major market share globally, as it is the largest consumer of walnut milk. In Asia Pacific region the countries like China and India are generating the major revenue as these countries are one of the largest producers of walnut. In terms of revenue Asia pacific is the second prominent contributor in thewalnut milkmarket.

Market Drivers:

Walnut milkis a rich source of omega 3and it also has some special properties such as it acts as a helping tool to lose weight, it induces sleep as it contains a chemical called melatonin, walnut milk is considers as a good supplement to prevent hair loss as it contains vitamin B7, wal nut milk prevent heart diseases as it is a rich source ofantioxidant,prevents the oxidation of LDL cholesterol and reduces the risk of diabetes. It also helps in reducing obesity and slowing down the rate of aging. Walnut milk is suggested by the doctors as well, as it helps to improve the sperm quality in male and helps to make your skin feel rejuvenated. Research has found that walnut milk helps to cure pancreatic as well as breast cancer. Walnut milk and oil helps to fight stress as well, these versatile properties of walnut milk will defiantly drive the walnut milk market to a greater extent.The rise in demand for wrinkle free cream is expected to drive the growth of global walnut milkmarket. Moreover, the market is also driven by the increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with walnut milk.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in Walnut Milk market areRita, Silk, Arla, Lindt, and Elmhurst Harvest among others.