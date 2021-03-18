3D Printing Plastics : Regional, Type, Application, Manufacturers Segment Analysis | Industry Forecast Report 2025

3D Printing Plastics Market – 2019

Description:

Plastics that specially designed for 3D printing use.

Rising demand from Application industries such as automotive and aerospace is anticipated to stoke market growth.

The global 3D Printing Plastics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 3D Printing Plastics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Printing Plastics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3D Systems Corporation

Arkema

Envisiontec

Stratasys

Materialse

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

ABS and ASA

Photopolymers

Polyamide/Nylon

PLA

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Consumer Goods

Medical

Maunfacturing

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Printing Plastics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Printing Plastics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing Plastics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of 3D Printing Plastics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 3D Printing Plastics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D Printing Plastics

1.2 3D Printing Plastics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 3D Printing Plastics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 ABS and ASA

1.2.3 Photopolymers

1.2.4 Polyamide/Nylon

1.2.5 PLA

1.2.6 Others

1.3 3D Printing Plastics Segment by Application

1.3.1 3D Printing Plastics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace and Defence

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Maunfacturing

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global 3D Printing Plastics Market by Region

1.4.1 Global 3D Printing Plastics Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global 3D Printing Plastics Market Size

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing Plastics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global 3D Printing Plastics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global 3D Printing Plastics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 3D Printing Plastics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global 3D Printing Plastics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global 3D Printing Plastics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers 3D Printing Plastics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 3D Printing Plastics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 3D Printing Plastics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 3D Printing Plastics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global 3D Printing Plastics Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global 3D Printing Plastics Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global 3D Printing Plastics Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global 3D Printing Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America 3D Printing Plastics Production

3.4.1 North America 3D Printing Plastics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America 3D Printing Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe 3D Printing Plastics Production

3.5.1 Europe 3D Printing Plastics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe 3D Printing Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China 3D Printing Plastics Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China 3D Printing Plastics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China 3D Printing Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan 3D Printing Plastics Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan 3D Printing Plastics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan 3D Printing Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 3D Printing Plastics Business

7.1 3D Systems Corporation

7.1.1 3D Systems Corporation 3D Printing Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 3D Printing Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3D Systems Corporation 3D Printing Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Arkema

7.2.1 Arkema 3D Printing Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 3D Printing Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Arkema 3D Printing Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Envisiontec

7.3.1 Envisiontec 3D Printing Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 3D Printing Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Envisiontec 3D Printing Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Stratasys

7.4.1 Stratasys 3D Printing Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 3D Printing Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Stratasys 3D Printing Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Materialse

7.5.1 Materialse 3D Printing Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 3D Printing Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Materialse 3D Printing Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued …

