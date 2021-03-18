802.15.4/ZigBee Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2016-2026

ZigBee technology was invented in 1998, commercialized in 2003, and revised in 2006. ZigBee is one of the global standards of communication protocol formulated by the significant task force under the IEEE (Institute for Electrical and Electronics Engineers) 802.15 working group. 802.15.4/ZigBee has low power consumption limits and transmission distance ranges between 10–100 meters line-of-sight, depending on power output and environmental characteristics. ZigBee network layer star, tree and generic mesh networking. ZigBee has media access control defined in IEEE standard 802.15.4 for low-rate WPANs. The major ZigBee specifications are network layer, application layer, ZigBee device objects (ZDOs) and manufacturer-defined application objects which allow for customization and favor total integration. 802.15.4/ZigBee transmits data over long distances by passing data through a mesh network of intermediate devices to reach more distant devices.

802.15.4/ZigBee Market: Drivers & Restraints

802.15.4/ZigBee is a low-cost, low-power, wireless mesh network standard used for the development of long battery life devices in wireless control and monitoring applications. 802.15.4/ZigBee chips are integrated with radios and with microcontrollers that have flash memory between the ranges of 60-256 KB. 802.15.4/ZigBee operates in the industrial, scientific and medical (ISM) radio bands: 2.4 GHz in most countries worldwide which is a driving factor for the global market. The current focus of the 802.15.4/ZigBee market players is on increasing high data throughput and a set of applications which require simple wireless connectivity, relaxed throughput, very low power, are short distance and inexpensive.

802.15.4/ZigBee Market: Segmentation

The global 802.15.4/ZigBee market is classified on the basis of end user and region. Based on end user, the global 802.15.4/ZigBee market is segmented into the following: Industrial, Agricultural, Automobile & Automotive, Residential, Healthcare

802.15.4/ZigBee Market: Overview

802.15.4/ZigBee is typically used in low data rate applications which require long battery life and secure networking. 802.15.4/ZigBee networks are secured by 128 bit symmetric encryption keys. 802.15.4/ZigBee has a defined rate of 250 kbit/s, best suited for intermittent data transmissions from a sensor or input device. 802.15.4/ZigBee continues to work closely with the IEEE to ensure an integrated and complete solution for the global market.

802.15.4/ZigBee Market: Region wise Overview

Geographically, global 802.15.4/ZigBee market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA).802.15.4/ZigBee takes full advantage of a powerful physical radio specified by IEEE 802.15.4. 802.15.4/ZigBee is a logical network, security and application software. The 868 MHz band is appropriate for European use, while 902-928 MHz band is only be used in the U.S., Canada and a few other countries and territories that accept the FCC regulations. These are the prominent markets for 802.15.4/ZigBee.

802.15.4/ZigBee Market: Key Players

The key players in global 802.15.4/ZigBee market are Digi International Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Anaren, Atmel, California Eastern Laboratories, Dresden elektronik, Nivis, LLC., Radios, Inc., Telegesis Ltd., Sena Technologies to name a few.

