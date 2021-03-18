Aircraft Glareshield Lighting Market Designs, Developments and Improvements 2018-2028

Today, owing to strong outlook of aerospace industry, the aircraft glareshield lighting market is expected to take traction over the forecast period. The goal of aircraft glareshield lighting in an aircraft is to make the instruments and controls easy to read, while preserving the pilot’s night vision. Aircraft glareshield lighting are available in different types including incandescent lights, halogens and light-emitting diodes. Among these, light-emitting diodes is estimated to hold significant share in aircraft glareshield lighting market.

Accumulative count of commercial aircraft, defense/military aircraft, etc. is predicted to upsurge the demand of aircraft glareshield lighting in the near future.

Aircraft Glareshield Lighting Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Substantial number of aircraft deliveries is anticipated to be a prime factor driving the growth of aircraft glareshield lighting market over the forecast period. Moreover, the replacement of aging aircraft in North America is expected to boost the demand of aircraft glareshield lighting market in the coming decade. That apart, every growing aerospace industry both in developed and developing economies is anticipated to provide traction to the growth of the aircraft glareshield lighting market over the forecast period. Furthermore, there has been a substantial progress in air traffic in last few years at global level and there is a sign that the traffic will continue to expand in the forecast years, which will ultimately fuel the growth of aircraft glareshield lighting market.

Restraints:

New generation of more reliable aircrafts with low maintenance may affect aircraft refurbishment. This is predicted to be a major factor restraining the growth of the aircraft glareshield lighting aftermarket over the forecast period.

Trends:

A major trend anticipated five years down the line includes strategic collaboration of aircraft glareshield lighting manufacturers with component suppliers based in Asia Pacific to enhance production capacity to meet rapidly increasing demand. Moreover, aircraft glareshield lighting manufacturer are investing in research and development activities to develop new technologies compliant with latest safety and performance guidelines.

Aircraft Glareshield Lighting Market: Segmentation

The global aircraft glareshield lighting market can be segmented on the basis of type, sales channel and aircraft type

On the basis of type, the global aircraft glareshield lighting market can be segmented as:

Incandescent Lights

Halogen

Light-Emitting Diodes (LED)

On the basis of sales channel, the global aircraft glareshield lighting market can be segmented as:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

On the basis of aircraft type, the global aircraft glareshield lighting market can be segmented as:

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Aircraft Glareshield Lighting Market: Regional Outlook

The regional demand dynamics can be directly correlated with the demand from aerospace industry. Over the forecast period, North America is anticipated to be closely followed by Europe. Both of these markets are predicted to witness massive growth in the aircraft glareshield lighting market as aerospace industry is one the most matured industries in developed countries, such as Germany, United States etc. Moreover, emerging economies in Asia Pacific, such as India and China are expected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period in global aircraft glareshield lighting market owing to rise in investment in aerospace sector. Latin America is projected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing air passenger traffic in the region. MEA and Japan are expected to support the growth of the aircraft glareshield lighting market over the forecast period.

Aircraft Glareshield Lighting Market: Market Participants

Aircraft Glareshield Lighting Market: Market Participants