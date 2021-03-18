Anti-money Laundering Software Market in India | Boom in Industry, Size, Key Players, Trends with Forecast Till 2023

In 2017, the Anti-money Laundering Software market size was xx million USD in India, and it will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

In India market, the top players include

Thomson Reuters

Fiserv

SAS

SunGard

Experian

ACI Worldwide

Tonbeller

Banker’s Toolbox

Nice Actimize

CS&S

Ascent Technology Consulting

Cellent Finance Solutions

Verafin

EastNets

AML360

Aquilan

AML Partners

Truth Technologies

Split by product types/category, covering

Transaction Monitoring Software

Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

Customer Identity Management Software

Compliance Management Software

Split by applications/end use industries, covers

Tier 1 Financial Institution

Tier 2 Financial Institution

Tier 3 Financial Institution

Tier 4 Financial Institution

