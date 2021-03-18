Anti-money Laundering Software Market in UK Growing Demand, Size, Key Players and Forecast Till 2023
In 2017, the Anti-money Laundering Software market size was xx million USD in UK, and it will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
In UK market, the top players include
Thomson Reuters
Fiserv
SAS
SunGard
Experian
ACI Worldwide
Tonbeller
Banker’s Toolbox
Nice Actimize
CS&S
Ascent Technology Consulting
Cellent Finance Solutions
Verafin
EastNets
AML360
Aquilan
AML Partners
Truth Technologies
Split by product types/category, covering
Transaction Monitoring Software
Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software
Customer Identity Management Software
Compliance Management Software
Split by applications/end use industries, covers
Tier 1 Financial Institution
Tier 2 Financial Institution
Tier 3 Financial Institution
Tier 4 Financial Institution
