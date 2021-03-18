WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Antihelminthics Market Global Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis Research Report Forecast to 2023”.

Antihelminthics Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the antihelminthics market by type (Benzimidazoles, Abamectin, Salicylanilides, Praziquantel), Application (Schistosomiasis, Fasciolasis, Filariasis, Angiostrongylosis, Ascariasis, Giardiasis), End User (Hospital) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global antihelminthics market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of ~5.3 % during the forecast years period from 2017-2023.

The major players in antihelminthics market include:

Abbott (US)

• Novartis AG (Switzerland)

• ZEISS International (Germany)

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

• Sanofi (US)

• Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

• GlaxoSmithKline plc. (US)

• Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Mentis Pharma Ltd. (India)

• Pfizer Inc. (US)

• Sanofi (France)

• ALLERGAN (Ireland)

• AstraZeneca (UK)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

• The US

• Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• UK

• Rest Of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Republic of Korea

Rest of Asia PAcific

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Rest Of Middle East And Africa

On the basis of type, the antihelminthics market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Benzimidazoles

o Albendazole

o Mebendazole

o Benzimidazoles

o Thiabendazole

o Others

• Abamectin

• Salicylanilides

• Praziquantel

• Others

On the basis of application, the antihelminthics market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Schistosomiasis

• Fasciolasis

• Filariasis

• Angiostrongylosis

• Ascariasis

• Giardiasis

• Others

On the basis of end user, the antihelminthics market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others

……..

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Antihelminthics Market, By Type

Chapter 7. Global Antihelminthics Market, By Applications

Chapter 8 Global Antihelminthics Market, By End User

Continued……

