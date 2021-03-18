Antihelminthics Market Global Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis Research Report Forecast to 2023
Antihelminthics Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the antihelminthics market by type (Benzimidazoles, Abamectin, Salicylanilides, Praziquantel), Application (Schistosomiasis, Fasciolasis, Filariasis, Angiostrongylosis, Ascariasis, Giardiasis), End User (Hospital) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global antihelminthics market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of ~5.3 % during the forecast years period from 2017-2023.
The major players in antihelminthics market include:
- Abbott (US)
• Novartis AG (Switzerland)
• ZEISS International (Germany)
• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)
• Sanofi (US)
• Merck & Co., Inc. (US)
• GlaxoSmithKline plc. (US)
• Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)
• Bayer AG (Germany)
• Mentis Pharma Ltd. (India)
• Pfizer Inc. (US)
• Sanofi (France)
• ALLERGAN (Ireland)
• AstraZeneca (UK)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
• The US
• Canada
South America
Europe
Western Europe
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• UK
• Rest Of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Republic of Korea
Rest of Asia PAcific
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Oman
Kuwait
Qatar
Rest Of Middle East And Africa
On the basis of type, the antihelminthics market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Benzimidazoles
o Albendazole
o Mebendazole
o Benzimidazoles
o Thiabendazole
o Others
• Abamectin
• Salicylanilides
• Praziquantel
• Others
On the basis of application, the antihelminthics market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Schistosomiasis
• Fasciolasis
• Filariasis
• Angiostrongylosis
• Ascariasis
• Giardiasis
• Others
On the basis of end user, the antihelminthics market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Hospitals
• Clinics
• Others
Table Of Contents
Chapter 1. Report Prologue
Chapter 2. Market Introduction
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis
Chapter 6. Global Antihelminthics Market, By Type
Chapter 7. Global Antihelminthics Market, By Applications
Chapter 8 Global Antihelminthics Market, By End User
Continued……
