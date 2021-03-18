Apple Seed Oil Market Trends and Segments 2018 – 2026

Apple seed oil is an essential oil extracted from the apple seeds either by cold-pressed or solvent-extraction techniques. The apple seeds are obtained from the juice processing industry as a by-product. Apple is one of the most cultivated fruits and around 30-40% of the world production is used for processing. The by-products obtained from the processing are discarded which also contains the apple seeds. But research in the year 2007 on apple seed had proved the various benefits of the apple seed oil due to which the use of apple seed for oil extraction was carried out rather than discarding it.

The apple seed oil is high in monounsaturated fatty acids and antioxidants that have made it a useful ingredient in the cosmetics industry. Due to the sweet aroma of the apple seed oil, it is also being used in home care products such as in candles. But the apple seed oil is not an edible oil and research for its consumption is still going on.

Apple Seed Oil in Various Personal Care and Cosmetics Applications The essential fatty acids and antioxidants present in the apple seed oil has made it a very beneficial ingredient in the natural skin care products. The ability of the apple seed oil to keep the skin hydrated, treat acne and have various other benefits have pushed the consumers to explore more products that have apple seed oil as the ingredient. The apple seed oil is found as an ingredient in various personal care cosmetics products such as lotions, shampoos, lip balms, moisturizers, hair care products, creams and many more. More consumers are being interested in natural beauty products and thus there is an increased use of natural oils in products such as apple seed oil. Apple Seed Oil: Segmentation The global apple seed oil market is segmented on the basis of nature, extraction process, end use, packaging and distribution channel.

On the basis of nature, the global apple seed oil market is segmented as-Organic, Conventional, On the basis of extraction process, the global apple seed oil market is segmented as-Solvent extraction, Cold pressed, On the basis of end use, the global apple seed oil market is segmented as-Personal Care & Cosmetics, Skin Care, Hair Care, Cosmeceuticals, ,Home Care Products, Household/Retail, On the basis of packaging, the global apple seed oil market is segmented as-Retail, Plastic Bottles, Glass Bottles, Bulk

On the basis of distribution channel, the global apple seed oil market is segmented as-Direct/B2B, Indirect/B2C, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Modern Grocery Retail Stores, e-Retail

Apple Seed Oil: Key Players Some of the leading players of global apple seed oil market include The Kerfoot Group, O&3 Ltd., Ramona Cosmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Indrayan Seed Oil, MORRE-TEC Industries, Inc., Croda International Plc., Au Natural Organics.

