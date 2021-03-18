Automatic Floodgate Market Manufacturing Growth and Forecast Till 2028

Historically, vent gratings, driveway ramps, building entrances, and other vulnerable flood paths were protected through active flood mitigation measures requiring human intervention and power systems. The advanced alternative, automatic floodgate, is a permanent and passive flood protection, without depending on power or human intervention. The automatic floodgate works 24/7 during the unexpected storm surge, flash floods, and other related flood events.

Automatic floodgate are the self-raised gates or can be operated by push button to avoid any accidents and calamities during the rising flood water. The automatic floodgate provides additional feature to be operated manually during emergency. The rising demand for automatic floodgate is attributed to the fact that traditional flood control measures cannot reliably protect against catastrophic flooding, no matter how well built.

Automatic floodgate are majorly used in basements, hospitals, schools, homes, elevator pits, electrical and computer rooms, among others to protect them from costly insurance claims, and avoid bacterial contamination. Moreover, swing-hinged, sliding, pivot, and lift-hinged are some of the widely used automatic floodgate in the market.

Automatic Floodgate Market: Dynamics

Automatic floodgate possess a feature to close with a positive seal under both high and low head conditions, along with the fact that no requirement or action of the user or human. Furthermore, the forces created by the backup of sewer sometimes provides all the energy required to open and close the valve, thus no electricity or outside power is required. The above mentioned factors are expected to drive the global automatic floodgate market during the forecast period. Moreover, stringent government standards during the designing and installation of automatic floodgate is projected to drive the global automatic floodgate market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, easy installation and less space requirement due to installation of automatic floodgate near the drain exiting the building are the other major factors driving the growth of the automatic floodgate market. The automatic floodgate helps in preventing obstruction of flow with full port feature along with long life and durability due to stainless steel and cast iron body.

However, gates installed in the larger hydraulic systems leads to excessive head pressure issues due to premature closing of the secondary gate which is projected to hamper the growth of the global automatic floodgate market over the forecast period. Furthermore, regular adjustments and maintenance is required due to change in positioning of the floating arm from its intended setting.

Automatic Floodgate Market: Segmentation:

The global automatic floodgate market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the global automatic floodgate market is segmented into:

Lift-hinged Automatic Floodgate

Pivot Automatic Floodgate

Sliding Automatic Floodgate

Swing-hinged Automatic Floodgate

On the basis of application, the global automatic floodgate market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Automatic Floodgate Market: Regional Outlook:

The global automatic floodgate is dominated by Europe owing to significant installations of automatic floodgate recently across countries such as Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, Austria, Ireland, among others. Furthermore, the North America automatic floodgate holds considerable share in the global automatic floodgate market owing to rising awareness and shifting focus towards advanced technologies to eliminate power consumption and human intervention. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth in the near future owing to rising installations of automatic floodgate across flood affected areas such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, among others. Furthermore, government initiatives and awareness amongst end users to attribute towards growth of the automatic floodgate market. Latin America and Middle East & Africa region are further expected to register significant growth in the global automotive floodgate market over the forecast period.

Automatic Floodgate Market: Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global automatic floodgate market are: