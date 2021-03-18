Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market Growth, Size, Share, Key Players Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast To 2023

Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market is expected to witness 6.3% CAGR during the period, 2019 to 2023. Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market Research Report: Information by Device Type (GPF, SCR, LNT, DOC, DPF, and TWC), Material (Rhodium, Palladium, and Platinum), Engine Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global automotive exhaust emission control device market market include Denso Corporation (Japan), Johnson Matthey (UK), Continental Emitech Gmbh (Germany), Bosal (Belgium), CDTi Advanced (California), Eberspächer (Germany), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Tenneco Inc. (USA), Albonair GmbH (Germany), and Faurecia (France).

Get Free Sample @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7191

Market Overview:

The exhaust emission control device is employed in the vehicles to limit the discharge of noxious gases like carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxides (NO), and hydrocarbons (HC) from engine, crankcase, carburetor, and other parts of the vehicle. The catalytic converter is exhaust emission control device containing ceramic pellets coated with a thin layer of metals like palladium and platinum. These metals act as catalyst to converts noxious gases into less toxic pollutants and helps reduce their effect on the environment. These devices are integrated into combustion chambers, intake manifolds, and ignition systems which controls exhaust emissions and advances the fuel economy of the vehicle.

The major key driving factors for the growth of this market are the rising stringent emission standards and growing concern over the environment safety from both public and private sectors. However, the growing demand for electric vehicle and the ban announced by various developed and developing regions on internal combustion engine (ICE) are hindering the market growth. Furthermore, the growing disposable income from countries such as China, India, Germany, and others providing ample opportunities for the expansion and growth of this market.

Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market Segmentation:

The global automotive exhaust emission control device market is segmented on the basis of device type, materials, engine type, vehicle type, sales channel and region.

On the basis of device type, the market has been segmented into Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Lean NOx Trap (LNT), Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), and Three-Way Catalytic Converter (TWC).

On the basis of materials, the market has been segmented into Rhodium, Palladium, and Platinum.

On the basis of engine type, the market has been segmented into gasoline, diesel, and hybrid.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles.

On the basis of sales channel, the market has been segmented into OEM and Aftermarket.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global automotive exhaust emission control device market has been segmented into four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the highest revenue market share throughout the forecast period owing to growing urbanization and growing purchasing power of consumers. Moreover, increased production and sales of automobiles is expected to further boost the demand for exhaust emission control devices in this region.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Scope of The Report

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope of The Study

2.2.1. Definition

2.2.2. Research Objective

2.2.3. Assumptions

2.2.4. Limitations

2.3. Research Process

2.3.1. Primary Research

2.3.2. Secondary Research

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.5. Forecast Model

Market Landscape

3.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1. Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.1.4. Segment Rivalry

3.1.5. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continued…..

Access Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-exhaust-emission-control-device-market-7191

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Phone No: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]