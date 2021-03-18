Automotive Light Bars Market Drivers, Technology Growth and Opportunities 2018-2028

Automotive Light Bars are attached to vehicles to illuminate the highways and roads while driving in shady or in dark. Automotive light bars is also a perfect upgrade for the vehicles as well as vehicle outdoor lighting systems for lighting the road for a longer distance. These automotive light bars are also used in the vehicle as an emergency light to convey to other road users the urgency of their journey. These automotive light bars lights are made in yellow, green, orange, red and almost every colour. The red bars are associated with fire trucks and ambulances while the red and blue ones are associated with police cars. Automotive light bars are also installed on the floor of large commercial vehicles, which give unique look to its interior. Automotive light bars are suitable to install a roof mounting and bumpers of cars, jeeps, van, large trucks and trailers.

Automotive Light Bars Market:Dynamics

The main factor behind the growth of the automotive light bars market is the rising demand from end-users which may be owing trend of using the latest technology. The automotive light bars manufactures in the automotive industry are actively involved in the continuous development of the lighting system to increase its efficiency. Also, raising awareness among the population about the key features of the automotive light bars is the factors expected to encourage its adoption globally. Apart from this, automotive light bars has become an integral part for all type of vehicle especially off-road vehicles in many countries across the globe so the development of this automobile will also add up to the growth of the global automotive light bars market.

However, the high cost of technologically advanced products and low awareness is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global automotive light bars market. However, the current trend to use new and better technology for better results will increase the demand for global automotive light Bars market over the forecast period.

Automotive Light Bars Market:Segmentation

Based on the sales channel, the automotive light bars market can be segmented as follows: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Aftermarket

Based on vehicle type, the automotive light bars market can be segmentedas follows: Passenger Car Light commercial vehicle Heavy commercial vehicle Off-road vehicle

Based on the Position of mounting, the automotive light bars market can be segmentedas follows: Headlight Fog lights Daytime Running Lights (DRL) Tail lights Centre High Mount Stop Lamp Sidelights Others

Based on the type, the automotive light bars market can be segmentedas follows: Visor light bars Deck/ Dash lights Mini Light bars Full size light bars Others



Automotive Light Bars Market: Regional Outlook

Europe, followed by North America holds a significant share in the global automotive light bars market, owing to the presence of prominent original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of the automobile in the region. The market of automotive light bars in North America and Europe will have a higher installation rate owing to higher demand for luxury cars, car accessories and car modifications, while this may not be the case in Asia Pacific region, as customers in the Asia Pacific market usually opt for low-end cars with basic features. Nevertheless, the automotive light bars market perspective in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a slower pace in the first half of the forecast period eventually grow significantly after that. The automotive light bars market in Latin America and other emerging regions will depend on the performance and adoption of automotive light bars. Hence, the market in these regions will pick up steam once the market in developed regions has attained maturity.

Automotive Light Bars Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global Automotive Light Bars market are: