Automotive Roof Bar & Roof Racks Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2017 to 2027

Automotive Roof Bar & Roof Racks Market: Overview

Automotive roof bars is employed for effective transportation of load while travelling. By placing the luggage on roof bar, the cargo space area inside the vehicle can be utilized more effectively. There are mainly three parts of the automotive roof bar are towers, rail and mounts. The rail is used for supporting the frame of roof bar. On the other hand, the roof racks are an assembly of bars that are attached at the roof of the vehicles for carry bulk items for instance, bicycles, luggage and various carriers without consuming the interior space of the vehicle. Earlier, the roof bar & roof racks were mounted directly on the roof of the vehicles. But now, these bars and racks can be attached with the help of hooks or joint on the roof of the vehicle as well can be removed after use. Flexibility, low maintenance cost, low operational cost and low maintenance cost remain the prime focus of key manufacturer in the global automotive roof bar & roof racks market during the forecast period.

Automotive Roof Bar & Roof Racks Market: Dynamics:

Increasing investment in the tourism sector, increasing production of vehicle and rising disposable income are aggrandizing the global automotive roof bar & roof racks market during the forecast period. Additionally, rising urbanization and increasing environmental pollution has risen the noteworthy focus on the outdoor and gateway activities these are also playing a crucial role in this market. Growing tourism and travel sector as well reduction in air fare particularly in South Asia in particular is also expected to drive the global automotive roof bar & roof racks market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing standards of living, growth in adventure sport is anticipated to upsurge the global automotive roof bar & roof racks market throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing investment in R&D for innovative material & overall development of roof bar & roof racks for increasing load capacity is also playing a vital role in the global automotive roof bar & roof racks market during the forecast period.

It is expected that aftermarket segment may impact the global automotive roof bar & roof rack market during the forecast period owing to weight of vehicle will increase as well fuel consumption will also increase that result of overall vehicle performance will reduce.

Over the past few years, the recreational activity such as mountain biking and short bike touring is gaining the popularity and giving the musk vision of the global automotive roof bar & roof racks market during the forecast period.

Automotive Roof Bar & Roof Racks Market: Segmentation:

The global automotive roof bar & roof racks market can be segmented on the basis of Vehicle types:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

The global automotive roof bar & roof racks market can be segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Railing

Clamping

Fix Point

Bare Roof Mount

Raised Rail

Rain Gutter

Others

The global automotive roof bar & roof racks market can be segmented on the basis of Material:

Steel Alloy

Aluminum Alloy

Composite Plastic

Others

The global automotive roof bar & roof racks market can be segmented on the basis of Sales Channels:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Automotive Roof Bar & Roof Racks Market: Region-wise Outlook:

It is anticipated that North America and Asia Pacific are dominating in the global automotive roof bar & roof racks market during the forecast period owing to increasing automotive vehicle production and heavily invested in the tourism sector are enriching this market. The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) is expected to contribute a noteworthy share in the global automotive roof bar & roof racks market owing to significant growth in the automotive sector and transportation sector. It is also projected that this trend will grow with high digit CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally. Other region is also gaining significant traction in the global automotive roof bar & roof racks market throughout the forecast period.

Automotive Roof Bar & Roof Racks Market: Key Participants:

The key participants of the global Automotive Roof Bar & Roof Racks Market are following: