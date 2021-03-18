WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Biopreservation 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 12.43% and Forecast to 2023”.

The analysts forecast the global bio preservation market to grow at a CAGR of 12.43% during the period 2017-2021.

Bio preservation is a process that uses effective storage techniques to preserve the indigenous functionality and integrity of cells, tissues, and organs at different temperatures for an extended period. Earlier, in the field of tissue engineering, cell and tissue transplantation, and genetic engineering, and preserving of engineered cells and tissues with functional viability in an external environment is a major challenge.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global bio preservation market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of bio preservation systems.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Bio Preservation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BioLife Solutions

• Merck Millipore

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• VWR

Other prominent vendors

• BioCision

• CESCA THERAPEUTICS

• Biomatrica

• Brooks Automation

• Core Dynamics

• CUSTOM BIOGENIC SYSTEMS

• Lifeline Scientific

• Helmer Scientific

• So-Low Environmental Equipment

• Princeton CryoTech

Market driver

• Increasing expenditure on R&D

Market challenge

• Improper Infrastructure

Market trend

• Growing demand for personalized medicine

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 05: Market segmentation by application

Global biopreservation market by application

Global biopreservation market by biobank

Global biopreservation market by regenerative medicine

Global biopreservation market by drug discovery

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Global biopreservation market by end-users

Life science and healthcare facilities

Research laboratories

Others

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global biopreservation market by geography

Biopreservation market in Americas

Biopreservation market in EMEA

Biopreservation market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Growing demand for personalized medicine

Increase in outsourcing activities

Trend of room temperature storage technology

Emerging role of biopreserving agents

Continued……

