Cannabidiol (CBD) Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cannabidiol (CBD).

This report researches the worldwide Cannabidiol (CBD) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Cannabidiol (CBD) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Cannabidiol (CBD) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Cannabidiol (CBD) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

Gaia Botanicals

Isodiol

Medical Marijuana

Aurora Cannabis (AC)

Cannoid

Canopy Growth Corporation

CV Sciences

IRIE CBD

Elixinol

NuLeaf Naturals

PharmaHemp

Folium Biosciences

Cannabidiol (CBD) Breakdown Data by Type

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Cannabidiol (CBD) Breakdown Data by Application

Anxiety

Fibromyalgia (FM)

Diabetes

Other

Cannabidiol (CBD) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Cannabidiol (CBD) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Cannabidiol (CBD) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Food Grade

1.4.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Anxiety

1.5.3 Fibromyalgia (FM)

1.5.4 Diabetes

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Production

2.1.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Cannabidiol (CBD) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Cannabidiol (CBD) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

…

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 ENDOCA

8.1.1 ENDOCA Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)

8.1.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 CBD American Shaman

8.2.1 CBD American Shaman Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)

8.2.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Gaia Botanicals

8.3.1 Gaia Botanicals Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)

8.3.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Isodiol

8.4.1 Isodiol Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)

8.4.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Medical Marijuana

8.5.1 Medical Marijuana Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)

8.5.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

