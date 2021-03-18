Ceramide Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2024
Ceramides are a family of waxy lipid molecules. A ceramide is composed of sphingosine and a fatty acid. Ceramides are found in high concentrations within the cell membrane of cells. They are one of the component lipids that make up sphingomyelin, one of the major lipids in the lipid bilayer. Contrary to previous assumptions that ceramides and other sphingolipids found in cell membrane were purely structural elements, ceramide can participate in a variety of cellular signaling: examples include regulating differentiation, proliferation, and programmed cell death (PCD) of cells.
The classification of ceramide includes Fermentation Ceramide and Plant Extract Ceramide, and the sales proportion of Fermentation Ceramide in 2017 is about 64.3%, and the major manufacturers of Fermentation Ceramide are Evonik, Doosan, etc.
Ceramide is widely used in Cosmetic, Food, Pharmaceutical and Others. The most proportion of Ceramide is used in Cosmetic, and the consumption proportion is about 67% in 2017. Global environment factors such as aging population and changing lifestyle are expected to further contribute towards positive industry growth.
Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a sales market share nearly 35.7% in 2017. Growth of personal care industry in India and China coupled with increasing geriatric population in Japan and South Korea is expected to drive the regional growth over the forecast period.
According to this study, over the next five years the Ceramide market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 330 million by 2024, from US$ 240 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ceramide business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ceramide market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Ceramide value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Fermentation Ceramide
Plant Extract Ceramide
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Cosmetic
Food
Pharmaceutical
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Evonik
Croda
Doosan
Vantage
Toyobo
Macrocare
Unitika
Ashland
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Ceramide consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Ceramide market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Ceramide manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Ceramide with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
