Construction in Singapore-Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023

Singapore’s construction industry contracted by 8.4% and 3.5% in real terms in 2017 and 2018 respectively, following an average annual growth of 5.1% during the preceding three years.

The industry is expected to recover over the forecast period (2019–2023) and register positive growth, driven by a recovery in economic conditions and a revival in the manufacturing and service industry. The government’s focus to develop the energy and transport infrastructure in the country is expected to drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period. The construction industry will also be supported by the government’s focus on increasing the number of pre-schools across the country. Moreover, an increase in the number of building construction permits issued is expected to support new construction activity over the forecast period.

The industry’s output value in real terms is expected to post a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.89% over the forecast period, compared to -1.17% during the review period (2014–2018).

Key Highlights:

— GlobalData expects the residential construction market to retain its leading position over the forecast period and account for 24.4% of the industry’s total value in 2023. The market output over the forecast period will be supported by investment under the Home Improvement Program (HIP) for the refurbishment, repair and maintenance of the existing housing stock of the country. The government plans to upgrade 242,000 apartments which were built before 1986, of which construction works are underway in 120,000 apartments. The government plans to invest a sum of SGD4.0 billion (US$3.0 billion) on upgrading the apartments by 2019.

— Forecast-period growth in the energy and utilities construction market will be driven by the government’s effort to meet the growing energy demand in the country. It plans to increase the solar power capacity from 140MWp in 2017 to 350Mwp by 2020 and 2GWp by 2025. Moreover, in October 2017, the government announced plans to invest SGD500.0 million (US$362.1 million) in six renewable energy projects by 2021–2022.

— GlobalData expects the infrastructure construction market to record a forecast-period CAGR of 5.09% in nominal terms, driven by the government’s effort to upgrade the country’s rail infrastructure in order to enhance regional connectivity. The government increased its investment on transport infrastructure by 52.6% in the 2018 budget, rising from SGD9.0 billion (US$6.5 billion) in 2017 to SGD13.7 billion (US$10.3 billion) in 2018.

— Institutional market’s growth in the forecast-period will be driven by the government’s plan to increase the number of pre-schools in the country in order to develop the education sector and provide quality education. Accordingly, in August 2017, the government announced plans to add 40,000 new pre-schools in the country over the next five years, increasing the number from 160,000 in 2017 to 200,000 by 2022. In order to finance this, the government will increase the annual spending on pre-schools from SGD850.0 million (US$615.5 million) in 2017 to SGD1.7 billion (US$1.2 billion) by 2022.

— The total construction project pipeline in Singapore — as tracked by GlobalData, and including all mega projects with a value above US$25 million — stands at SGD230.1 billion (US$172.1 billion). The pipeline, which includes all projects from pre-planning to execution, is skewed towards late-stage projects, with 70.4% of the pipeline value being in projects in the pre-execution and execution stages as of January 2019.

