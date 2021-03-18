Container Leasing Market – Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2019 – 2025
Container Leasing is an agreement between a shipping container owner (lessor) and a consignor (lessee) that describes the terms associated with a temporary lease of a container.
The downstream industries of Container Leasing are mainly Food Transport, Consumer Goods Transport and Industrial Product Transport. As the economy develops globally, the demand for Container Leasing will correspondingly increase. Industrial Product Transport is the largest application filed with market share of 34.95%.
The three types of Container Leasing are Dry Containers, Reefer Containers and Other Containers. Dry Containers Leasing occupied about 80% of the market in terms of revenue and the share will still be largest in the coming years.
According to this study, over the next five years the Container Leasing market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6100 million by 2024, from US$ 5150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Container Leasing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Container Leasing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Container Leasing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Dry Containers
Reefer Containers
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Food Transport
Consumer Goods Transport
Industrial Product Transport
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Triton International
Florens
Textainer
Seaco
Beacon Intermodal Leasing
SeaCube Container Leasing
CAI International
Touax
UES International (HK) Holdings
Blue Sky Intermodal
CARU Containers
Raffles Lease
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Container Leasing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Container Leasing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Container Leasing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Container Leasing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
