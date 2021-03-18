Copier Paper Market to represent a significant expansion at 1.2% CAGR by 2027

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global copier paper market in its published report, titled “Copier Paper Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2027”. Globally, the revenue generated from the sales of copier paper is estimated to be around US$ 14,278.9 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 1.2%, during the forecast period 2018-2027. This can be attributed to numerous factors, about which Future Market Insights offers thorough insights and forecast in the copier paper market report.

Copier Paper is a light-weight paper used for copying, writing, and printing in either commercial or consumer applications. Copier paper falls under the category of uncoated freesheet grade and is used interchangeably with printing paper for everyday printing needs. Using copier paper instead of printing paper does not make much of a difference for written content but for image printing, a thicker printing paper sheet needs to be used. Copier paper can be made out of virgin as well as recycled pulp. Leading manufacturers of copier paper such as Nine Dragons Paper, Nippon Paper, and Domtar Corporation, use recycled pulp for the production of copier paper.

Request sample of Report with table of contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6556

FMI Key Findings

Among the various thicknesses, the 50-80 GSM segment is witnessing higher growth and is projected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period. It is the most commonly used thickness for everyday commercial as well as consumer printing needs.

Virgin copier paper holds a significant share in the copier paper market, but with the rising environmental concerns, manufacturers are using recycled pulp for copier paper production. For instance,Nine Dragons, one of the leading paper manufacturers, primarily uses recycled paper as the main raw material source. The company recycles over 10 million Tonnes of fiber annually.

The advent of digitalization has impacted the overall graphic paper market adversely. The growth in demand for copier paper has slowed down in recent years. With the increased penetration of electronic devices and easier access to the internet, reading content online has become a trend, and electronic devices are being substituted for hard-copies. This is expected to hamper the demand for copier paper during the forecast period. However, there is a steady demand for copier paper among educational institutes as well as offices. The degree of substitution is relatively low in scientific and technological content.

The A/4 segment in the global copier paper market is the most preferred paper size for copier paper, followed by the A/3 segment. Most of the commercial copying is done using A/4 copier papers.

Developing Economies to Fuel the Demand for Copier Paper During the Forecast Period

Despite facing a decline in the developed markets, copier paper has seen an increase in demand in the developing economies. This can be attributed to the growing number of students in rural as well as urban areas. Overall, the Asian copier paper market is anticipated to show strong growth throughout the decade. Apart from Japan, the Asian market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR. Latin America and Africa also represent attractive opportunities for growth. Paper manufacturers are performing strategic mergers and acquisitions to expand their presence in these markets and leverage the most out of the landscape. Consolidation is seen as a key strategy at the aggregate level, as paper manufacturers understand the declining nature of the market.

Ask a question to Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-6556

The key players in the global copier paper market are International Paper Company, North Pacific Paper Company, South Coast Paper LLC, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Domtar Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Mondi Group plc, Stora Enso Oyj, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Oji Holdings Corporation, Lisgop Sikar L’td., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, Sappi Limited, Metsa Board Corporation, Daio Paper Corporation, Pratt Industries, Inc., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Packaging Corporation of America (Boise Paper), and Rolland Enterprises Inc. Many local and unorganized players are anticipated to contribute to the global copier paper market during the forecast period.

For more information and insights on the copier paper market, Future Market Insights analysts are available for discussions at [email protected]