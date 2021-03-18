Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025
Global Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Industry
Travel and expense (T&E) software is programming that allows an organization to track and approve reimbursement for the cost of a business trip.
In 2017, the global Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle Corporation
Apptricity Corp.
SAP SE (Concur)
Basware
Expensify
Chrome River Technologies
Infor, Inc.
Coupa Software
Trippeo Technologies
Certify
Journyx
Xero
Harvest
Ariett
Abila
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation & Logistics
Government & Defense
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Retail
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Transportation & Logistics
1.5.3 Government & Defense
1.5.4 Energy & Utilities
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Telecom & IT
1.5.8 Manufacturing
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size
2.2 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Key Players in China
7.3 China Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size by Type
7.4 China Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Key Players in India
10.3 India Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size by Type
10.4 India Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Oracle Corporation
12.1.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Apptricity Corp.
12.2.1 Apptricity Corp. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Apptricity Corp. Revenue in Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Apptricity Corp. Recent Development
12.3 SAP SE (Concur)
12.3.1 SAP SE (Concur) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 SAP SE (Concur) Revenue in Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 SAP SE (Concur) Recent Development
12.4 Basware
12.4.1 Basware Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 Basware Revenue in Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Basware Recent Development
12.5 Expensify
12.5.1 Expensify Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 Expensify Revenue in Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Expensify Recent Development
12.6 Chrome River Technologies
12.6.1 Chrome River Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 Chrome River Technologies Revenue in Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Chrome River Technologies Recent Development
12.7 Infor, Inc.
12.7.1 Infor, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 Infor, Inc. Revenue in Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Infor, Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Coupa Software
12.8.1 Coupa Software Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 Coupa Software Revenue in Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Coupa Software Recent Development
12.9 Trippeo Technologies
12.9.1 Trippeo Technologies Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 Trippeo Technologies Revenue in Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Trippeo Technologies Recent Development
12.10 Certify
12.10.1 Certify Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Introduction
12.10.4 Certify Revenue in Corporate Travel Expense Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Certify Recent Development
12.11 Journyx
12.12 Xero
12.13 Harvest
12.14 Ariett
12.15 Abila
Continued….
