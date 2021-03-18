Deblistering Machines Market is Anticipated to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 3.2% During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

Over 49 thousand units of deblistering machines were sold in 2018, equaling revenue generation worth over US$ 110 million. FMI’s new study estimates that sales of deblistering machines will grow at 2.5% y-o-y in 2019. The projected growth of the deblistering machines market can be attributed to,

Increased emphasis on quality control in packaging in the pharmaceutical industry

Intensifying competition among pharma companies who are vying to shorten time to market for medicines

Application of a range of deblistering machines to address bottlenecks of the production line in pharma companies

FMI research found that 5 in 10 deblistering machines were sold to pharma manufacturers who heavily rely on efficient, flexible and speedy functioning of the blister packaging process. As the competition among pharmaceutical companies intensifies, manufacturers are attuning to advanced production processes to shorten the time to market of medicines.

While deblistering machines significantly improve the efficiency of blister packaging, pharma companies will continue to register significant application of deblistering machines in the coming years. Medical waste recyclers are the second prominent end users of deblistering machines and accounted for 3 in 10 deblistering machine sales in 2018.

Shift Towards Automatic Deblistering Machines Growing

The FMI study finds that demand for automatic deblistering machines will continue to rise in the 2019 and beyond. Over 28 thousand deblistering machines are expected to be sold in 2019, with sales expected to grow at 2.3%.

Automatic deblistering machines transform a manual and laborious deblistering task into an automated process. Superior operational output of automatic deblistering machines in terms of short-run recovery of delicate and high-value blister packs of different types including alu/alu packs, paper backed, child resistant and senior friendly are influencing adoption among end-users.

According to the study, sales of semi-automatic deblistering machines are expected to increase at a considerably higher rate and account for over 29% of all the deblistering machines sales in 2019. Semi-automatic deblistering machines are highly used for tablets and capsules recovery from push-through blisters. Usually, these machines are smaller, portable and used for low-volume deblistering tasks.

Deblistering Machines with 30-60 bpm Output Highly Preferred

FMI study estimates that nearly 6 in 10 deblistering machines sold in 2018 were with 30-60 bpm output. According to the study, demand for deblistering machines with 30-60 bpm output is estimated to grow at 2.8% in 2019.

The study also analyzes the demand for deblistering machines with ‘less than 30 bpm’ and ‘60 bpm and above’ output. Collectively, they are likely to account for 4 in 10 sales of deblistering machines in 2019.

Europe Continue to Spearhead Rally

Regional analysis carried out by FMI reveals that Europe continued to lead demand for deblistering machines. According to FMI’s analysis, North America is the second leading consumer of deblistering machines whereas APEJ is estimated to register a rapid rise in demand. Collectively, both regions will account for two fifth of the global deblistering machine demand in 2019.

The FMI report tracks the deblistering machines market for the period 2018-2027. According to the report, the deblistering machines market is projected to grow at 2.6% volume CAGR through 2027. For more insights, write in to FMI analysts at [email protected]

