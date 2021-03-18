Dehydrated Garlic Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

Dehydrated garlic is made from fresh garlic, which undergoes various stages of drying. This dried form of garlic is known as dehydrated garlic. Dehydrated garlic is available in various forms such as powder, granules, flakes, agglomerated, etc. Dehydrated garlic has more shelf-life as compared to fresh garlic, which makes it easy to handle and store. Dehydrated garlic can be used for the preparation of various food products such as sauces, gravies, meat products, etc., and its numerous applications in food industries is expected to boost the dehydrated garlic market.

Dehydrated Garlic demand in the Food Processing Industry : Dehydrated garlic is obtained from a controlled process that ensures the quality of the product. Dehydrated garlic provides natural flavours and is present in a concentrated form. The market for frozen food is increasing and therefore, the manufacturers of frozen food, canned foods, etc. prefer to use food ingredients that have a long shelf-life as any change in food ingredients is likely to affect the quality of the food product. Moreover, the nutritive value of dehydrated garlic is preserved, owing to which it has a higher shelf-life as compared to raw garlic, which makes it easy for storage and transportation. Thus, it is likely to witness demand from the manufacturers of frozen foods, etc., which is expected to propel the dehydrated garlic market.

The usage of dehydrated garlic enables the maintenance of the flavour and consistency of food products, which serves as another important driver as the consumers of food products always want consistency in the flavour of food products. This factor is likely to encourage the manufacturers of food products to use dehydrated garlic for the production of the same. This is also estimated to contribute to the growth of the dehydrated garlic market.

Busy lifestyle, increase in disposable income, increase in the demand for ready-to-eat food products, etc. are some of the factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the dehydrated garlic market. The usage of fresh garlic can be a time-consuming process as it has a low shelf-life and the availability of fresh garlic is likely to vary according to the season, which is likely to have an impact on the cost price of fresh garlic. Thus, consumers are likely to prefer using dehydrated garlic as it is economical and easily available, which is likely to have a positive impact on the dehydrated garlic market.

Global Dehydrated Garlic Market: Segmentation: Dehydrated garlic market segmentation on the basis of the form: Granules, Flakes, Powder, Chopped, Minced, Dehydrated garlic market segmentation on the basis of varieties: Toasted, Fried, Dehydrated garlic market segmentation on the basis of the end use: Food industry, Sauces, soups, salad dressings, gravies. etc. Frozen foods, Snack foods, Meat and processed foods, Others (e.g. instant food products, etc.)

Global Dehydrated Garlic Market: Key Players : Some of the key players in the dehydrated garlic market are Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co., Ltd.; Henan Sunny Foodstuff Co., Ltd.; Garlico Industries Ltd.; B. C. Foods (Shandong) Co. Ltd.; Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd.; Handan Green and Healthy Dehydrated Vegetables Food Co. Ltd.; Oceanic Foods Limited; Krushi Food Industries; V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd.; Xuzhou Liming Food Co., Ltd. and Royal (Jinxiang) Garlic Co., Ltd.