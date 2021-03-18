Dental Bone Graft Substitutes And Other Biomaterials Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1,786.0 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Biomaterials Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market was valued at US$ 740.3 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 1,786.0 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Dental bone grafting is a surgical procedure wherein the missing teeth are replaced by employing grafts obtained from natural, ceramic, composite or polymeric material. Bone grafts finds tremendous application in dental implant surgery as a scaffold and filler to stimulate bone formation and facilitate wound healing. Bone grafts are highly biocompatible and biodegradable preventing occurrence of any antigen-antibody reaction. The factors responsible for the dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market growth are rising prevalence of dental deformities, excellent dental reforms throughout the globe and pioneering technology adopted by major players to provide diverse range of products pertaining to dental surgery.

Allografts are considered as the most desired dental bone grafts due to its inherent features such as excellent osteoconductive and osetoinductive properties. They are extracted from cadavers donated bones which are sterilized and freeze dried in bone banks. Recurring infection after transplantation hinders the allografts market growth. Xenograft is gaining popularity on account of its availability in huge quantities from bovine and coral sources. It finds application in dental surgery as calcium matrix. Synthetic materials such as ceramic, hydroxyapatite and calcium phosphate are used in combination with growth factors such as TGF-beta, BMP-4, BMP-2 etc., to facilitate jawbone healing by inducing differentiation to osteoblasts.

As per the research findings of American Academy of Periodontology (AAP) approximately half of the American adult population suffer from gum disease with periodontitis having a share of 47.2%. The major parameters responsible for the dominance of North America in dental grafts market are the rising prevalence of oral disease and affordable reimbursement scenario related to dental implant procedures. Proactive role adopted by European Medical Agency (EMA) in expediting the dental bone grafts approval and domicile of pioneers such as Geistlich Pharma AG, DENTSPLY International, Inc., and Institut Straumann AG propel the market growth In Europe. Asia Pacific will register excellent growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of patients suffering with jawbone atrophy, rising incidence of facial trauma and growing medical tourism.

Archrivals competing in the market are ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG., Biohorizons IPH, Inc., Sigma Graft Biomaterials, Biomet, Inc., DENTSPLY International, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, Institut Straumann AG, Medtronic, Plc., and Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of periodontal disorders such as gingivitis and periodontitis

Increasing popularity of dental implant surgery using synthetic materials such as ceramic, hydroxyapatite and bioactive glass either alone or in combination

Affordable reimbursement scenario for dental bone graft procedures in developed countries such as U.S. Australia, Germany etc.

