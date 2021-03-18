Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2028

Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners Market: Overview

Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners are crucial part of battery charging and discharging management system in electric vehicles. The main function of Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners is to sense the operating temperature of battery through sensor and control the temperature of battery to enhance the operating life of battery as well as maintain the level of filled fluid. Moreover, Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners reduce the battery temperature when it exceeds the permissible limit to avoid overflow of filled liquid of battery. Also, Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners also reduce the pressure of battery to enhance the performance of battery.

Although, the overall life expectancy of Lithium Ion batteries is three to four years (according to Li-ion battery manufacturers), the usage of Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners, along with regular maintenance & services, help improve the life expectancy of batteries.

Nowadays, electric vehicles are gaining superior traction in the automotive sector owing to increasing adoption of emission less vehicles in developed as well as developing countries. Therefore, growing sales of electric vehicle promises large-scale opportunities for Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners market over the next decade.

Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners Market: Dynamics

Governments of countries such as Germany, China, and U.S. are implementing various schemes and plans to increase the adoption rate of electric vehicle which in turn is expected to drive the Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners market in the coming years. Not only in these countries but also other markets such as the UAE, Japan etc., governments are increasingly focused towards development of greener transportation in order to reduce carbon emission footprint, which is projected to accelerate the growth of Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners market. Furthermore, players such as BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, and others are planning to increase the production capacities of electric vehicle in the luxury segment. Also, car makers are planning to collaborate and invest significant money in research and development to enhance the mass appeal of electric and hybrid vehicles, which in turn is projected to pave a way for the high growth of Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners market.

However, high initial cost coupled with high maintenance & service cost of electric vehicles is projected to restrain the growth of the global Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners market. Moreover, inadequate support infrastructure such as public charging points in the developing countries creates impediments in the growth of the electric vehicles sector, which will have an effect on the Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners market in the respective countries.

Leading manufacturer of Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners are focusing to increase the operating life of the electric vehicle batteries. Therefore, they are investing heavily for the development of high quality light weight Electric Vehicle battery conditioners.

Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners Market: Segmentation

By Voltage, Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners Market can be segmented as:

Less than 12 volts

12 to 24 volts

More than 24 volts

By Vehicle Type, Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners market can be segment as:

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

By Battery Type, Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners market can be segmented as:

Lead Acid Batteries

Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries

Lithium Ion Batteries

By Technology, Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners Market can be segmented as:

Automatic Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners

Switch Based Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners

By Sales Channel, Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners Market can be segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Distribution Channel, Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners Market can be segmented as:

On-line

Off-line

Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to account for significant market share in the global Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners market owing to rising adoption rate of electric vehicles coupled with supportive government regulation and polices pertaining to environmentally friendly transportation. The launch of the Tesla Model S is the expected to give a renewed boost for the Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners in the US market. Europe is also a key market for Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners owing to increasing number of registration of electrically operated SUVs (Sport Utility Vehicles) such as Jaguar i-Pace, Nissan Leaf. In Asia Pacific region, China is expected to grow with considerable growth rate in the Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners market owing to increasing number of plug in hybrid vehicles as well as battery electric vehicle over the next few years. In the Middle East & Africa region, GCC countries hold significant market potential for Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners in the future, particularly the UAE market.

Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners Market: Key Participant

Some of the market participants in the Electric Vehicle Battery Conditioners market identified across the value chain: