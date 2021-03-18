Electronic Cash Register Market Size, Key Players Analysis, Business Growth, Regional Trends, Development Status, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2023

The report on the global Electronic Cash Register market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s report, the global electronic cash register market is set to gain quick mileage over the next couple of years. The global market has been projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The technological innovations introduced by the global leaders are likely to dictate the growth trajectory in the forthcoming years.

Industry leaders are focusing on the penetration of small and medium enterprises for profit maximization. Case to the point is the Toshiba Corporation that emphasizes on the development of electronic cash registers for the small-scale retail and hospitality organizations. In addition, the technological advancements such as different backlight color options for customers, LCDs, Bluetooth connectivity, etc. are expected to have a favorable impact on the expansion of the electric cash register market over the next few years.

The boom witnessed in the retail and e-commerce industries is presumed to expedite the proliferation of the electronic cash register market across the review period. Furthermore, the rising need for tracking and recording sales and inventories is prognosticated to accelerate demand creation for the market participants.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4708

Major Key Players

BMC Software, Inc (U.S.),

CA Technologies (U.S.),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.),

Landesk Software (U.S.),

ServiceNow, Inc (U.S.),

Axios Systems (U.K.),

HappyFox Inc (U.S.),

FrontRange Solutions (U.S.),

NTRglobal (Spain),

Sunrise Software Ltd (U.K.),

Atlassian Corporation Plc. (Australia)

According to MRFR, The global Electronic Cash Register Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Industry News:

In March 2019, a leading global provider of electronic payment solutions, PAX Technology Inc., the leader in payment security, Bluefin, and the leading manufacturer of electronic cash registers, Casio, together unveiled the semi-integrated solution for simplifying the of Payment Card Industry (PCI)-validated Point-to-Point Encryption at a merchant’s location.

In February 2019, Casio America Inc., consumer electronics and commercial electronics manufacturing company, has added three new models to its range of electronic cash registers – SR-S4000MC, SR-S500SC, and the SR-C4500MC. The new models offer Bluetooth communication (BLE Ver 4.1).

In February 2019, the mobile operator Orange Romania has announced the launch of Smart Cash Register for the small and medium business enterprises to access Datecs cash registers with mobile data connection and electric log.

Segmentation

By type, the global electronic cash register market has been segmented into stationary and portable.

On the basis of product, the electronic cash register market has been segmented into standard ECRs, checkouts or POS systems, personal ECRs and mobile POS systems.

On the basis of end-user, the global electronic cash register market has been segmented into retail and hospitality.

Regional Analysis

The global electronic cash register market, by region, has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is poised to take the forefront position through the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are expected to dominate the growth of the electronic cash register market in North America. In addition, the presence of an advanced infrastructure that facilitates the early deployment of novel technologies is anticipated to aid the proliferation of the regional market. The rising penetration of cloud-based technologies in the market is also projected to influence the expansion of the electronic cash register market positively in the upcoming years.

Europe is an important revenue pocket and is forecasted to exhibit the steepest rise in the growth curve over the next couple of years. The increase witnessed in the adoption of mobile devices is likely to favor the growth of the electronic cash register market in the foreseeable future.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electronic-cash-register-market-4708

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology Solution Providers

Government Bodies

Retailers

Hospitality Sector

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 ELECTRONIC CASH REGISTER MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 2 ELECTRONIC CASH REGISTER MARKET, BY PRODUCT

TABLE 3 ELECTRONIC CASH REGISTER MARKET, BY END USER

TABLE 4 ELECTRONIC CASH REGISTER MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA ELECTRONIC CASH REGISTER MARKET, BY TYPE

Continued….

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH TYPE

FIGURE 2 ELECTRONIC CASH REGISTER MARKET, BY TYPE

FIGURE 3 ELECTRONIC CASH REGISTER MARKET, BY PRODUCT

FIGURE 4 ELECTRONIC CASH REGISTER MARKET, BY END USER

FIGURE 5 ELECTRONIC CASH REGISTER MARKET, BY REGION

Continued….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]