ENTERPRISE PORTAL MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, APPLICATION AND GROWTH- ANALYSIS FORECAST TO 2025

This report analyzes the global Enterprise Portal Market by type (information portal, collaborative portal, application portal), services (enterprise content management service (ECM), enterprise collaboration service (ECS)), vertical (BFSI, retail); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global enterprise portal market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 23% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The major players in global enterprise portal market include:

• Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.)

• Liferay, Inc (U.S.)

• Sitecore (Denmark)

• Iflexion (U.S.)

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

• Infosys Limited (India)

• HCL Technologies Limited (India)

• Accenture Plc (Ireland)

• International Business Machines Corp (U.S.)

• Microsoft (U.S.)

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3861381-enterprise-portal-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

On the basis of type, the global enterprise portal market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Information Portal

• Collaborative Portal

• Application Portal

On the basis of services, the global enterprise portal market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Enterprise Content Management Service (ECM)

• Enterprise Collaboration Service (ECS)

On the basis of vertical, the global enterprise portal market has been categorized into the following segments:

• BFSI

• Retail

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3861381-enterprise-portal-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Enterprise Portal Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Enterprise Portal Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

7. Global Enterprise Portal Market By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Information Portal

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Collaborative Portal

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.4 Application Portal

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.4.3 Employee Portal

7.4.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.4.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.4.4 Customer Portal

7.4.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.4.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.4.5 Supplier Portal

7.4.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.4.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.4.6 Other Portals

7.4.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.4.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8. Global Enterprise Portal Market By Services

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Enterprise Content Management Service (ECM)

8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.3 Enterprise Collaboration Service (ECS)

8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.4 Enterprise Search Service (ESS)

8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9. Global Enterprise Portal Market By Vertical

………..

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.)

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.1.3 Financial Updates

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.2 Liferay, Inc. (U.S.)

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.2.3 Financial Updates

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.3 Sitecore (Denmark)

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.3.3 Financial Updates

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.4 Iflexion (U.S.)

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.4.3 Financial Updates

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.5 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.5.3 Financial Updates

11.5.4 Key Developments

11.6 Infosys Limited (India)

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.6.3 Financial Updates

11.6.4 Key Developments

11.7 HCL Technologies Limited (India)

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.7.3 Financial Updates

11.7.4 Key Developments

11.8 Accenture Plc (Ireland)

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.8.3 Financial Updates

11.8.4 Key Developments

11.9 International Business Machines Corp (U.S.)

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.9.3 Financial Updates

11.9.4 Key Developments

11.10 Microsoft (U.S.)

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.10.3 Financial Updates

11.10.4 Key Developments

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com