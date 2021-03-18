ENTERPRISE ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2023

This report analyzes the global Enterprise Robotic Process Automation market by type (tools), process (automated solution), operations (rule-based), industry (telecom); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global enterprise robotic process automation market include:

• Automation Anywhere (U.S.)

• Blue Prism Group (U.K.)

• Celaton Ltd (U.K.)

• IPSoft (U.S.)

• Nice Systems Ltd. (Israel)

• Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.)

• Redwood Software (U.S.)

• UiPath (Romania)

• Verint (U.S.)

• Happiest Minds (India)

• International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

• Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Italy

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin Countries

On the basis of type, the global enterprise robotic process automation market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Tools

On the basis of process, the global enterprise robotic process automation market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Automated Solution

On the basis of operations, the global enterprise robotic process automation market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Rule-Based

On the basis of industry, the global enterprise robotic process automation market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Telecom

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Enterprise Robotic Process Automation Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Enterprise Robotic Process Automation Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

7. Global Enterprise Robotic Process Automation Market By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Tools

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8. Global Enterprise Robotic Process Automation Market By Process

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automated Solution

8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.3 Decision Support & Management Solutions

8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.4 Interaction Solutions

8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9 Global Enterprise Robotic Process Automation Market By Operations

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Rule-Based

9.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.3 Knowledge-Based

9.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10 Global Enterprise Robotic Process Automation Market By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 BFSI

10.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.3 Manufacturers

10.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.4 Telecom

10.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.5 Retail

10.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

………..

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Automation Anywhere (U.S.)

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.1.3 Financial Updates

13.1.4 Key Developments

13.2 Blue Prism Group (U.K)

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.2.3 Financial Updates

13.2.4 Key Developments

13.3 Celaton Ltd (U.K),

13.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.3.3 Financial Updates

13.3.4 Key Developments

13.4 IPSoft (U.S.)

13.4.1 Company Overview

13.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.4.3 Financial Updates

13.4.4 Key Developments

13.5 Nice Systems Ltd. (Israel),

13.5.1 Company Overview

13.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.5.3 Financial Updates

13.5.4 Key Developments

13.6 Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.),

13.6.1 Company Overview

13.6.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.6.3 Financial Updates

13.6.4 Key Developments

13.7 Redwood Software (U.S.),

13.7.1 Company Overview

13.7.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.7.3 Financial Updates

13.7.4 Key Developments

13.8 UiPath (Romania),

13.8.1 Company Overview

13.8.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.8.3 Financial Updates

13.8.4 Key Developments

13.9 Verint (U.S.)

13.9.1 Company Overview

13.9.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.9.3 Financial Updates

13.9.4 Key Developments

13.10 Happiest Minds (India)

13.10.1 Company Overview

13.10.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.10.3 Financial Updates

13.10.4 Key Developments

Continued….

