EPICHLOROHYDRIN MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2019 – 2023

This report analyzes the global Epichlorohydrin Market by application (epoxy resins, synthetic glycerin, water treatment chemicals, and others), by end user (automotive, electronics, textiles, pharmaceutical, construction industry, and others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global epichlorohydrin market is expected to grow 2580.04 Kilo Tons by 2023, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2016 – 2023.

The major players in global epichlorohydrin market include:

• Solvay S.A. Chemicals company (Europe)

• Zachem SA (Europe)

• Samsung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Korea)

• Dow Chemical Company (US)

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. (Japan)

• Aditya Birla Chemicals (India)

• Osaka Soda Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Formosa Plastics Corporation (US)

• Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (China)

• NAMA Chemicals (Saudi Arabia)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

France

Germany

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

Africa

On the basis of application, the global epichlorohydrin market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Epoxy Resins

• Synthetic Glycerin

• Water Treatment Chemicals

• Others

On the basis of end-user, the global epichlorohydrin market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Textiles

• Pharmaceutical

• Construction Industry

• Others

On the basis of region, the global epichlorohydrin market has been categorized into the following segments:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Epichlorohydrin Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Epichlorohydrin Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact Analysis

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

7. Global Epichlorohydrin Market By Region

8. Global Epichlorohydrin Market By Application (Epoxy Resins, Synthetic Glycerin, Water Treatment Chemicals, And Others)

9. Global Epichlorohydrin Market By End User (Automotive, Electronics, Textiles, Pharmaceutical, Construction Industry, And Others)

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Solvay S.A. Chemicals Company

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.1.3 Financial Updates

10.1.4 Key Developments

10.2 Zachem SA

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.2.3 Financial Updates

10.2.4 Key Developments

10.3 Samsung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.3.3 Financial Updates

10.3.4 Key Developments

10.4 Dow Chemical Company

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.4.3 Financial Updates

10.4.4 Key Developments

10.5 Sumitomo Chemical Co.

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.5.3 Financial Updates

10.5.4 Key Developments

10.6 Aditya Birla Chemicals

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.6.3 Financial Updates

10.6.4 Key Developments

10.7 Osaka Soda Co., Ltd.

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.7.3 Financial Updates

10.7.4 Key Developments

10.8 Formosa Plastics Corporation

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.8.3 Financial Updates

10.8.4 Key Developments

10.9 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co.

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.9.3 Financial Updates

10.9.4 Key Developments

10.10 NAMA Chemicals

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.10.3 Financial Updates

10.10.4 Key Developments

Continued….

