FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, SHARE, DEMAND, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS 2019 TO 2025
Flexible Packaging Market”, published by WiseGuy Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Flexible Packaging Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.
Growing per capita income in emerging economies, paradigm shift in lifestyles, growth of health consciousness are some of the key drivers positively influencing the industry growth. Availability of raw material resources, and lower trading barriers giving rise to international trade have been anticipated to drive the technology over the forecast period.
The technology is predicted to witness significant growth owing to the growing middle-class population, escalating demand from healthcare, cosmetics & toiletries, household products, and food & beverage sectors. Furthermore, shifting trends towards convenient packaging for user-friendliness and lightweight characteristic are anticipated to gain the traction over the forecast period.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3113325-flexible-packaging-market-analysis-by-type-stand-up
The report includes –
Segmentation: On the basis of type, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
• Stand-up pouches
• Flat pouches
• Rollstocks
• Gusseted bags
• Wicketed bags
• Wraps
• Others
On the basis of material, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
• Plastic films
• Papers
• Aluminum foils
• Bio-plastics
Based on printing technology, this report includes the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, majorly segregated into
• Flexography
• Rotogravure
• Digital printing
• Other printing technologies
On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including
• Food & Beverage
• Healthcare
• Cosmetics & Toiletries
• Other
Key players: Overview of market leaders in AI in Agriculture market by top manufacturers/players, with flexible packaging revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including AR Packaging,Bemis Company, Inc, Reynolds Group Holdings, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Flair Flexible Packaging Solution, Reynolds Group Holdings, Bischof + Klein International,Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor Limited, Huhtamäki Oyj, Coveris Holdings S.A, Sonoco Products Company, Clondalkin Group, Berry Plastics Group Inc., Südpack Verpackungen, and Mondi Group.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3113325-flexible-packaging-market-analysis-by-type-stand-up
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Market Scope
2.3. Data Sources
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
4. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
4.1. Value Chain Analysis
4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3. Key Trends
5. GLOBAL FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY TYPE (2017-2025)
5.1. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Stand-up Pouches
5.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Flat Pouches
5.3. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Rollstocks
5.4. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Gusseted Bags
5.5. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Wicketed Bags
5.6. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Wraps
5.7. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Others
6. GLOBAL FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY MATERIAL (2017-2025)
6.1. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Plastic Films
6.1.1. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Polypropylene
6.1.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Polyethylene
6.1.3. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Poly Vinyl Chloride
6.1.4. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Biaxiallyoriented Polyethylene Terephthalate
6.1.5. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol
6.1.6. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Polyamide
6.1.7. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Polystyrene
6.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Papers
6.3. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Aluminum Foils
6.4. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Bio-Plastics
7. GLOBAL FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY PRINTING TECHNOLOGY (2017-2025)
7.1. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Flexography
7.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Rotogravure
7.3. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Digital Printing
7.4. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Others
8. GLOBAL FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY APPLICATION (2017-2025)
8.1. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Food & Beverages
8.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Healthcare
8.3. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Cosmetics & Toiletries
8.4. Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Others
9. GLOBAL FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY REGION (2017-2025)
………..
10. MARKET COMPETITION ANALYSIS
10.1. Market Share/Positioning Analysis
10.2. Key Innovators
10.3. Company Profiles
10.3.1. Amcor Limited.
10.3.1.1. Overview
10.3.1.2. Type/Service Offerings
10.3.1.3. Strategy
10.3.1.4. Key Developments
10.3.2. AR Packaging.
10.3.2.1. Overview
10.3.2.2. Type/Service Offerings
10.3.2.3. Strategy
10.3.2.4. Key Developments
10.3.3. Bemis Company Inc.
10.3.3.1. Overview
10.3.3.2. Type/Service Offerings
10.3.3.3. Strategy
10.3.3.4. Key Developments
10.3.4. Bischof + Klein International.
10.3.4.1. Overview
10.3.4.2. Type/Service Offerings
10.3.4.3. Strategy
10.3.4.4. Key Developments
10.3.5. Clondalkin Group.
10.3.5.1. Overview
10.3.5.2. Type/Service Offerings
10.3.5.3. Strategy
10.3.5.4. Key Developments
10.3.6. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH.
10.3.6.1. Overview
10.3.6.2. Type/Service Offerings
10.3.6.3. Strategy
10.3.6.4. Key Developments
10.3.7. Coveris Holdings S.A.
10.3.7.1. Overview
10.3.7.2. Type/Service Offerings
10.3.7.3. Strategy
10.3.7.4. Key Developments
10.3.8. Flair Flexible Packaging Solution.
10.3.8.1. Overview
10.3.8.2. Type/Service Offerings
10.3.8.3. Strategy
10.3.8.4. Key Developments
10.3.9. Huhtamäki Oyj.
10.3.9.1. Overview
10.3.9.2. Type/Service Offerings
10.3.9.3. Strategy
10.3.9.4. Key Developments
10.3.10. Huhtamäki Oyj.
10.3.10.1. Overview
10.3.10.2. Type/Service Offerings
10.3.10.3. Strategy
10.3.10.4. Key Developments
Continued….
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com