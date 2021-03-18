Folding Cartons Market Outlook And Future Scope Analysis Forecast To 2023

Summary

Global Folding Cartons Market Information, By Wall Construction (single-wall corrugated sheet. Double-wall corrugated packagingTriple-wall corrugated packaging, By End-User (Healthcare, Household, Personal care and others) and Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights

Global folding cartons market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The growth of Folding Boxes market is influenced by the quality and re-closing packets that extend the lifetime. Whereas, under extreme pressure or on stacking, folding cartons may get deformed and act as a major restraint for the growth of the market.

Folding cartons are paperboards that are cut, folded, laminated, and printed for packaging goods. They are available in various sizes and shapes and are often delivered as flat paperboards with creasing to help in packaging. Folding cartons are made of virgin wood pulp, recycled paper stock, or other fibers.

Changes in shopping and eating habits, along with new packaging formats, are driving the demand for printed folding cartons. Paper and board packaging, is the largest segment of the packaging industry. Consumer packaging brand managers are doing everything they can to differentiate their products at the point of sale, such as using new techniques for testing new vibrant colors, and more impactful finishing techniques.

Key Players

The key players of global Folding Cartons Market includes Amcor Limited (Australia), Westrock Company (U.S.), Huhtamaki Oyi (Finland), KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S.), Rengo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (U.S.), Schur Pack Germany GmbH (Germany), Multi Packaging Solutions Inc.( New York)

Regional Analysis

The development of new and diversified technologies is creating exciting opportunities within the packaging industry. Global demand for small electrical appliances, including smart phones, is driving up consumption of mini-flute (low profile) and folding carton packaging. The global Folding Carton Manufacturers Market can be classified based on region as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is a prominent region for folding cartons, which, going forward, is anticipated to hold its key position. The popularity of dry foods, especially in Asia, is raising the demand for folding cartons. On the other hand, the gradual improvement in these distribution chains, and the expansion of supermarkets in this region, also stimulate folding carton consumption in frozen and chilled food applications.

Asia Pacific is referred as the largest & fastest growing market for folding cartons. Increasing population, rising packaged & convenience food demand, healthcare expenditure are driving the market in Asia Pacific region. Moreover, rapid industrialization in China and India are expected to propel the regional market in the forecast period.

Europe ranks second amongst other key regional markets for folding cartons. The region is expected to display a steep rise in the demand for folding cartons over the forecast period.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global Custom Shipping Boxes Market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Folding cartons market by its product and region.

By Wall Construction

Single-wall corrugated sheet

Double-wall corrugated packaging

Triple-wall corrugated packaging

By End user

H ealthcare

ealthcare Household

Personal care

others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

