WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Functional Drinks Market 2019 – Global Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share”.

Functional Drinks Industry 2019

Description:-

The analysts forecast the global functional drinks market to grow at a CAGR of 8.81% during the period 2017-2021.

Functional drinks are non-alcoholic beverages consumed by health-conscious people. They contain organic and natural ingredients, used in place of sweeteners and sucrose. The global functional drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period. The market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, APAC, and MEA based on geography. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into fruit and vegetable juices, energy drinks, prebiotic and probiotic drinks, sports drinks, and functional RTD teas.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1522072-global-functional-drinks-market-2017-2021

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global functional drinks market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the value sales of products.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

The report, Global Functional Drinks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Danone

• Monster Energy

• PepsiCo

• RED BULL

• THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Other prominent vendors

• Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

• Campbell Soup

• Del Monte Pacific

• Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

• Fonterra

• GlaxoSmithKline

• JDB Group

• Kraft Heinz

• Living Essentials

• Nestlé

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical

• Rockstar

• Suntory

• TC Pharmaceutical Industries

• The Hain Celestial Group

• Unilever

• Uni-President

• Welch’s

• White Wave Foods

Market driver

• Product innovations

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Complex health challenges

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing demand for organic and non-GMO beverages

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1522072-global-functional-drinks-market-2017-2021

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Global functional drinks market by product

Global energy beverages market

Global functional fruit and vegetable juices market

Global sports beverages market

Global prebiotic and probiotic drinks market

Global functional RTD teas market

Global dairy alternative beverages market

Global functional water market

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Global functional drinks market by distribution channel

Global functional drinks market by offline stores

Global functional drinks market by online stores

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global functional drinks market by geography

Functional drinks market in Americas

Functional drinks market in Europe

Functional drinks market in APAC

Functional drinks market in MEA

PART 09: Key leading countries

Global functional drinks market by key leading countries

US

China

Germany

Japan

UK

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1522072

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)