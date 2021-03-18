Gas Detectors Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

New Study On “2018-2023 Gas Detectors Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ — Global Gas Detectors Industry

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Gas Detectors industry.

This report splits Gas Detectors market by Detected Entities, by Technology, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

3M (USA)

AMETEK (USA)

Axetris AG (Switerland)

BW Technologies (Canada)

Crowcon Detection Instruments (UK)

Drager Safety (USA)

Emerson Automation Solutions (USA)

Endee Engineers Pvt.LTd (India)

General Monitors (USA)

GfG (UK)

GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (USA)

Henan Hanwei Electronics (China)

Honeywell analytics (USA)

Hubei Cubic-Ruiyi Instrument CO., LTD (China)

Industrial Scientific (USA)

Introtek (USA)

Invest Electronics Ltd (Bulgaria)

ION Science (UK)

Leopold Siegrist (Germany)

Macro Technology Instruments (China Taiwan)

Micro-Hybrid Electronic GmbH (Germany)

Mil-Ram Technology (USA)

NEO Monitors (Norway)

OI Analytical (USA)

RAE Systems (USA)

RKI Instruments (USA)

Seitron SpA (Italy)

Sensitron (USA)

Strain Measurement Devices (USA)

Wuhan Cubic Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. (China)

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Gas Detectors Market, by Detected Entities

Carbon Monoxide

Flammable Gas

Toxic Gas

Non-ionizing Radiation

Other (Oxygen, Hydrogen)

Gas Detectors Market, by Technology

Electrochemical

Ionization

Optical

Laser

Other (TDL, Infrared)

Main Applications

Petrochemical

Metallurgy

Electricity

Others

