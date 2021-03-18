Gems and Jewelry Market Share,Trends,Supply,Sales,Key Players Analysis,Demand and Forecast 2023
Gems and Jewelry Industry 2019
Description:-
The analysts forecast the global Gems and Jewelry market to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% during the period 2017-2021.
The global gems and jewelry market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous players. Jewelry like bangles and bracelets, neck chains, necklaces, finger rings, and earrings are made of different metals and gemstones. The driving factors for this market are the growing middle-class population base and increase in their spending power. These attributes encourage jewelry manufacturers to innovate and create designs to attract more customers. The changing lifestyle of the customers and rise in urbanization have resulted in the evolution of the tastes of the customers and consequently in demand.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gems and jewelry market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the value sales of the jewelry products..
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
The report, Global Gems and Jewelry Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Chow Tai Fook Jewellery
• LVMH
• Rajesh Exports
• Richemont
• Signet Jewelers
Other prominent vendors
• AURUM
• Emperor Watch & Jewelry
• Gitanjali Group
• KALYAN JEWELLERS
• Kering
• Malabar Gold & Diamonds
• PC Jeweller
• TIFFANY & CO.
• Titan
Market driver
• Economic growth in major jewelry markets, expanding middle class population, and inflationary pressures
Market challenge
• Growing preference for designer, luxury fashion, and smartphones in urban areas
Market trend
• Growing urbanization leading to evolution in consumer demand
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
- Market outlook
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by metal/stone
- Global gems and jewelry market by metal/stone
- Global plain gold jewelry market
- Global diamond jewelry market
- Global plain platinum jewelry market
- Plain silver jewelry
- Plain palladium jewelry
- Global other gemstones market
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
- Global gems and jewelry market by product
PART 08: Market segmentation by application
- Global gems and jewelry market by application
PART 09: Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Global gems and jewelry market by distribution channel
PART 10: Geographical segmentation
- Global gems and jewelry market by geographies
- Gems and jewelry market in APAC
- Gems and jewelry market in North America
- Gems and jewelry market in Europe
- Gems and jewelry market in ROW
