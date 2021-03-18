Genetic Engineering Market 2019 | Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Forecast to 2027

Market Synopsis

The global genetic engineering market is presumed to expand at 14.5 % CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2027) owing to the growing technologies for gene therapy, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Genetic engineering or genetic modification is the manipulation of genes in an organism for enhancing its abilities. Genetic engineering is generally used by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations and is extensively used to treat cancer and other infectious disease.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

Technologies such as ZNF, CRISPR/Cas9, and TALEN are extensively used in gene therapy for various terminal illness and genetic disorders. Such emerging technologies and innovations are likely to stimulate the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, with the widespread use of genetic engineering in developed countries, application in the medicine industry, and special attention towards stem cells are presumed to foster the market growth over the assessment period. Genetic engineering is estimated to be an emerging trend in the medicine sector. For instance, organisms are used in the production of insulin to treat patients suffering from chronic disease such as diabetes.

On the flip side, the inadequacy of trained professionals coupled with adverse public perception associated with genetic research is some of the major factors likely to inhibit the market growth in the coming years.

Global Genetic Engineering Market: Segmental Analysis

The global genetic engineering market has been segmented on the basis of devices, product, application, techniques, end-users, and region.

By mode of product, the global genetic engineering market has been segmented into genetic markers, biochemicals, and others. Among these, the biochemicals segment has been further sub-segmented into RNAase, restriction enzymes, and others. The genetic markers segment has been further sub-segmented into Amplified Fragment Length Polymorphism, Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism, Simple sequence length polymorphism, and others.

By mode of devices, the global market has been segmented into gel assemblies, PCR, gene gun, and others. Among these, the PCR segment is further sub-divided into Quantitative PCR, Real-Time PCR, Reverse Transcription PCR, and others.

By mode of technique, the market has been segmented into gene splicing, cloning, artificial selection, and others.

By mode of application, the market has been segmented into medical industry, agriculture, forensic science, and others. The agriculture segment is further sub-divided into golden rice, Bt- cotton, and others. The medical sector is sub-divided into recombinant antibodies, recombinant proteins, and others.

By mode of end-users, the market has been segmented into academic institutes, pharmaceutical industries, research institutes, and others.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the genetic engineering market span across regions namely, Europe, America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Among all the regions, America is presumed to dominate the global market during the review period owing to the growing use of genetic engineering in gene therapy, neurological disorders such as dementia and Alzheimer’s, and prevalence of cancer. Moreover, the rising awareness associated with the use of stem cell is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the North American region.

The European market is expected to register a substantial growth rate and is anticipated to catch up with America soon owing to the extensive R&D in the field of genetic engineering and biotechnology. Also, the demand for genetically modified organisms is estimated to foster the market growth.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to register a steady growth during the review period owing to the growing geriatric population and prevalence of infectious diseases in countries such as China, Singapore, and Japan. Moreover, medical institutes in the Asia Pacific region focus on the use of genetic engineering education, thereby triggering the market growth over the assessment period.

Industry News

Scientists have successfully tested a vaccine that promises to protect against several kinds of influenza. Current flu vaccines target unique surface proteins of influenza termed hemagglutinin specifically the heads. The hemagglutinin heads mutate rapidly thus making it difficult to protect against influenza and requiring annual immunizations. The new study targeted the stalks of the hemagglutinin, rather than the heads, which do not vary between different influenza subtypes.

Competitive Dashboard

The major players operating the global market are Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (US)., New England Biolabs (U.S), Genentech Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Group Plc. (UK), Genscript Biotech Corporation (US), Origene Technologies Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (US), Amgen Inc. (US), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Integrated DNA Technologies Inc. (US), and others.

