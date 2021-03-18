Global Beta Glucan Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Cargill, Alltech Biotechnology, Kerry Group, Tate and Lyle, Ohly and Garuda International.

Description:

Beta glucan is a natural product often found in cell walls of fungi, bacteria, yeast, algae, and cereals such as oats and barley. They are naturally occurring glucose polymers often cited as a natural immunomodulator. There are many health benefits associated with beta glucans as it helps to enhance immunity and hence recommended to people suffering from allergies, asthma, and cancer. Beta-glucans act as a catalyst to speed up the immune system response to foreign substances. They help to trigger immune system response by activating Macrophages. These cells trap and consume harmful substances which enter a human body. A beta-glucan is a form of dietary fiber and if regularly consumed significantly improves an individual’s health.

End-user:

End users of this technology are food and beverages industry such oats and dietary fiber products and pharmaceutical companies. Apart from this dietary fiber is often recommended to animals to enhance immunity and hence animal feed manufacturing companies also use it as raw material.

Market dynamics:

The market is poised to grow due to growing health concerns and health expenditure. Beta glucan has got an application in the food industry as it helps to improve digestive health. Nowadays people monitor their daily calorie intake and cholesterol levels. Beta glucan helps in balancing fat and calorie content.

Market segmentation:

The market is segmented on the basis of geography, application (food, animal feed and pharmaceuticals), and source.

Key Players:

Key players in the market include Cargill, Alltech Biotechnology, Kerry Group, Tate and Lyle, Ohly and Garuda International.

